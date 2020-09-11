(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills, Lenox, Stanton-Essex, Audubon and CAM were among the area KMAland 8-Man winners on Friday evening.
DISTRICT 7: Fremont-Mills 50 East Mills 25
Seth Malcom had 16 tackles, including 10 solos, two tackles for loss and an interception on defense. He also had a 60-yard touchdown run.
DISTRICT 7: Lenox 62 Griswold 14
Brad Larson had 15 carries for 164 yards and four touchdowns to lead Lenox. Cullen Wood had three touchdown passes to Keegan Christensen of 64, 20 and 18.
Griswold’s Lane Mueller had a pair of touchdown passes to Cale Swain.
DISTRICT 7: Stanton-Essex 28 Bedford 22
Carter Johnson had 188 yards passing and two touchdowns while also rushing for 114 and two more. Colby Royal added 110 yards receiving and a score, and Logan Roberts rushed for 60 yards.
Bedford’s Eli Morris had 127 yards and two touchdowns, and Tristan Cummings finished with 118 rushing and 49 passing.
DISTRICT 7: CAM, Anita 72 East Union 0
Lane Spieker had 222 yards and five touchdowns on 15 carries for CAM in the dominant victory.
DISTRICT 8: Audubon 57 West Harrison 9
Gavin Smith had 199 yards rushing, 62 yards passing and seven total touchdowns for Audubon.
DISTRICT 8: Coon Rapids-Bayard 63 Boyer Valley 26
Gabe Obert rushed for 249 yards and three touchdowns to lead Coon Rapids-Bayard in the victory.
DISTRICT 6: Martensdale-St. Marys 74 Melcher-Dallas 31
Jack Franey threw for 221 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 61 and scored another to lead Martensdale-St. Marys. Troy Holt had three touchdowns rushing and receiving and 189 total offensives yards.
FULL KMALAND 8-MAN SCOREBOARD
8-Man District 7
8-Man District 8
Glidden-Ralston 57 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 34
Woodbine 76 Ar-We-Va 46
8-Man District 6
Murray 60 Grand View Christian 0
Lamoni 28 Mormon Trail 12
Southeast Warren 62 Seymour 0
8-Man District 4
Baxter 36 Moravia 21 (ND)
Winfield-Mount Union 62 Twin Cedars 6
English Valleys 58 Tri-County 0
Lone Tree 42 WACO, Wayland 6
Montezuma 56 New London 20