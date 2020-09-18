(KMAland) -- Gavin Smith won the AgriVision Equipment Player of the Night while Lenox and CAM stayed unbeaten heading into next week’s showdown and more from the night in KMAland Iowa 8-Man.
DISTRICT 7: Lenox 46 Bedford 6
Lenox’s Cullen Wood had 194 yards passing and two touchdowns while rushing for 137 and four more scores. Brad Larson chipped in 106 yards on the ground, and Keegan Christensen had three grabs for 117 yards and a touchdowns.
DISTRICT 7: CAM, Anita 42 East Mills 24
CAM’s Lane Spieker churned for 317 yards and four touchdowns in the win for the Cougars. He also had two receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Brody Paulson threw for 106 yards and a touchdown for CAM while Joe Kauffman had 13 solo tackles, five assists and an interception.
Jackson Wray led East Mills with 152 yards rushing, 97 yards passing and three total offensive touchdowns. Mason Crouse hauled in nine receptions for 68 yards and a score.
DISTRICT 7: Stanton-Essex 68 Griswold 20
Carter Johnson topped Stanton with 142 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 86 yards and another score. Johnson added a pick-six on defense and a kickoff return for a touchdown.
DISTRICT 8: Audubon 80 Boyer Valley 0
Gavin Smith captured the AgriVision Equipment Player of the Night award, accounting for seven touchdowns on the night. Smith had 115 passing and 134 rushing and three touchdowns of each while also adding three interceptions, including a pick-six, on defense.
DISTRICT 8: Coon Rapids-Bayard 44 West Harrison 8
Gabe Obert rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns, and Easton Hays had a 67-yard reception for a score to lead Coon Rapids-Bayard.
ND: Woodbine 50 Hartington-Newcastle 8
Layne Pryor led the Tigers with 220 yards rushing, 50 yards receiving and three offensive touchdowns, and Cory Bantam threw for 160 yards and four scores.
DISTRICT 6: Martensdale-St. Marys 67 Southeast Warren 34
Jack Franey had 348 yards passing and seven touchdowns while also scoring twice on the ground for Martensdale-St. Marys in the win. Troy Holt had 113 yards receiving and three touchdowns, and Carson Elbert pulled in 167 receiving yards and three touchdowns of his own.
DISTRICT 6: Lamoni 32 Murray 30
Logan Jones had 138 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and Javin Stevenson accounted for 83 yards rushing, 49 yards passing and three touchdowns for Lamoni.
Murray’s Zack Belden had 106 and three touchdowns on the ground while throwing for 167 and another score. Colton Siefkas added 96 yards receiving and a touchdown.
FULL 8-MAN SCOREBOARD
8-Man District 7
Lenox 46 Bedford 6
CAM, Anita 42 East Mills 24
Stanton-Essex 68 Griswold 20
8-Man District 8
Glidden-Ralston 48 Ar-We-Va 34
Audubon 80 Boyer Valley 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 44 West Harrison 8
Woodbine 50 Hartington-Newcastle 8 (ND)
8-Man District 6
Martensdale-St. Marys 67 Southeast Warren 34
Mormon Trail Grand View Christian
Lamoni 32 Murray 30
Seymour Melcher-Dallas
8-Man District 4
Winfield-Mount Union 28 Iowa Valley 12
Montezuma 49 English Valleys 12
Tri-County 42 Twin Cedars 28
New London 54 Lone Tree 26
WACO, Wayland 44 Moravia 13