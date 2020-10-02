(KMAland) -- East Mills, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Ar-We-Va, West Harrison and Southeast Warren were among some of the winners in a quiet night of KMAland Iowa 8-Man.
ND: Coon Rapids-Bayard 49 Stanton-Essex 12
Gabe Obert had 217 yards and a touchdown on the ground while Chance Anderson added 50 yards and three touchdowns for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
8-8: West Harrison 36 Boyer Valley 8
Grant Gilgen led West Harrison with 191 yards rushing and three touchdowns and threw for 57 yards to lead the Hawkeyes in the win.
8-8: Ar-We-Va 61 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12
Damon Ehlers and Will Ragaller had three touchdown runs each for the Rockets in the win.
8-6: Southeast Warren 76 Grand View Christian 20
Southeast Warren’s Tanner Dierking had 156 yards passing and three touchdowns while rushing for 113 and three more scores. Bradley Metz added 119 yards and three touchdowns for the Warhawks.
FULL KMALAND 8-MAN SCOREBOARD
8-Man District 7
East Mills 53 East Union 12
Coon Rapids-Bayard 49 Stanton-Essex 12
8-Man District 8
West Harrison 36 Boyer Valley 8
Ar-We-Va 61 Exira/EHK 12
Woodbine 98 Glidden-Ralston 47
8-Man District 6
Martensdale-St. Marys 57 Mormon Trail 12
Lamoni 54 Melcher-Dallas 0
Murray 60 Seymour 6
Southeast Warren 76 Grand View Christian 20
8-Man District 4
Lone Tree (2-2, 1-2) at Moravia (0-5, 0-4) SATURDAY
Meskwaki Settlement School 74 Twin Cedars 12
English Valleys 32 Winfield-Mount Union 12
Montezuma 55 WACO, Wayland 20