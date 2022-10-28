Gabe Funk, Lenox.jpg

(KMAland) -- Lenox and Fremont-Mills are moving on to the state quarterfinals while West Harrison’s historical season came to an end in Iowa Class 8-Player on Friday.

IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER STATE SECOND ROUND

Pod A 

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 28 No. 8 West Harrison 12

Max Hough led GTRA with 283 yards of total offense, finishing with three offensive touchdowns and two interceptions on defense.

Walker Rife rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns for the Hawkeyes.

Other Pod A

No. 1 St. Mary’s, Remsen 42 West Bend-Mallard 16

Pod B 

No. 5 Lenox 34 No. 9 CAM, Anita 14 

Gabe Funk led a dominant Lenox performance with 142 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Fremont-Mills 30 No. 10 Southeast Warren 28 

The Fremont-Mills defense picked up a pair of late stops to push past Southeast Warren. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Pod C 

No. 6 Newell-Fonda 35 No. 2 Don Bosco 10

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 30 No. 7 Turkey Valley 28

Pod D 

Montezuma 60 No. 3 Easton Valley 38

No. 4 WACO, Wayland 48 Central City 12

