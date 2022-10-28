(KMAland) -- Lenox and Fremont-Mills are moving on to the state quarterfinals while West Harrison’s historical season came to an end in Iowa Class 8-Player on Friday.
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER STATE SECOND ROUND
Pod A
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 28 No. 8 West Harrison 12
Max Hough led GTRA with 283 yards of total offense, finishing with three offensive touchdowns and two interceptions on defense.
Walker Rife rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns for the Hawkeyes.
Other Pod A
No. 1 St. Mary’s, Remsen 42 West Bend-Mallard 16
Pod B
No. 5 Lenox 34 No. 9 CAM, Anita 14
Gabe Funk led a dominant Lenox performance with 142 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
Fremont-Mills 30 No. 10 Southeast Warren 28
The Fremont-Mills defense picked up a pair of late stops to push past Southeast Warren. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Pod C
No. 6 Newell-Fonda 35 No. 2 Don Bosco 10
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 30 No. 7 Turkey Valley 28
Pod D
Montezuma 60 No. 3 Easton Valley 38
No. 4 WACO, Wayland 48 Central City 12