(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills, Audubon, Bedford, Lenox, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/EHK, Lamoni and Murray were area KMAland Iowa 8-player winners on Friday.
8-9: Bedford 52 Griswold 0
Logan Bucher had 86 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and Quentin King threw for 77 yards and a couple touchdowns for Bedford. King also had a rushing touchdown, and Gage Godsey finished with three receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown.
8-9: Lenox 76 East Mills 30
Lenox had 505 total offensive yards and 401 yards on the ground in the win.
8-9: Fremont-Mills 64 Stanton-Essex 36
Jake Malcom threw for 175 yards and three touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown for Fremont-Mills. The senior also had an interception and five tackles on defense.
8-10: Audubon 53 Boyer Valley 14
Gavin Smith had another big night for Audubon with 116 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to go with 80 yards and a touchdown passing. Garrett Christensen pulled in three receptions for 61 yards and the score. Cooper Nielsen topped the Wheelers defense with 3.5 tackles for loss.
Drew Volkmann had 183 yards passing and two touchdowns for Boyer Valley.
8-10: CAM 76 Woodbine 20
Lane Spieker had 187 yards rushing and five touchdowns, and Ethan Follmann threw for 120 yards and three scores, including 92 and two to Colby Rich. Spieker also had a 57-yard touchdown reception.
ND: Coon Rapids-Bayard 51 Woodward Academy 6
Gabe Obert finished with 86 yards rushing and four touchdowns, and Tanner Oswald threw for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Easton Hays pitched in 54 yards rushing, 29 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 40 West Harrison 34
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Martensdale-St. Marys 56 Moravia 6
Murray 72 Seymour 6
Southeast Warren 27 Mormon Trail 20
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Baxter 68 Melcher-Dallas 0
BGM 91 Twin Cedars 0
Montezuma (1-0) at Grand View Christian (0-1)
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Kingsley-Pierson 51 Ar-We-Va 6
Remsen St. Mary’s 59 River Valley 0
Newell-Fonda (1-0) at Siouxland Christian (0-1)
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Lamoni 50 East Union 6
GTRA 68 Glidden-Ralston 37