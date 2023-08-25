Zach Thornburg, East Mills.jpg

Zach Thornburg, East Mills

(KMAland) -- Quarterbacks Zach Thornburg, Gabe Funk, Luke Cripps, Seth Hudson, Chase Spieker & Conner Nally all led their teams to wins in KMAland Iowa 8-Player football on Friday.

Check out the Week 1 recap below.

KMALAND IOWA 8-PLAYER 

East Mills 54 West Harrison 36

Zach Thornburg threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two others while also grabbing an interception on defense for East Mills in the win.

Lenox 54 Stanton-Essex 16 

Gabe Funk, Lenox.jpg

Gabe Funk, Lenox

Gabe Funk had 106 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the ground while also throwing for one touchdown in leading Lenox to the win.

Boyer Valley 56 Griswold 12 

Luke Cripps, Boyer Valley.jpg

Luke Cripps, Boyer Valley

Luke Cripps rushed for 125 yards on just five carries, scoring two touchdowns, and threw for 63 yards and two more scores to lead Boyer Valley in the win.

East Union 53 Sidney 30  

Rason Grail & Seth Hudson, East Union.jpg

Rason Grail & Seth Hudson, East Union

Seth Hudson had 119 yards passing and three touchdowns through the air for East Union. Hudson also rushed for a touchdown while Rason Grail had 76 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Grail added a punt return for a score.

Grant Whitehead threw for 229 yards and four touchdowns to lead Sidney. Kolt Payne was his top target with 148 yards and two touchdowns, and Braedon Godfread and Cole Stenzel had one receiving score each for the Cowboys.

CAM 42 Audubon 12 

Chase Spieker, CAM.jpg

Chase Spieker, CAM

Chase Spieker had 12 carries for 84 yards and threw for another 170 while accounting for four offensive touchdowns to lead CAM. Jack Follmann had 148 yards rushing of his own for the Cougars.

Bedford 63 Moravia 20 

Conner Nally & Garrison Motsinger, Bedford.jpg

Conner Nally & Garrison Motsinger, Bedford

Conner Nally threw for 123 yards and five passing touchdowns, rushing for another, and Garrison Motsinger added 126 yards rushing, two rushing touchdowns, a receiving score and one interception for Bedford. Brody King had two receiving touchdowns, and Silas Walston, Cal Peterman and Brayden Hensley all found the end zone for the Bulldogs. 

Shane Helmick led Moravia with two passing touchdowns and one rushing score.

Ar-We-Va 46 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 44 

Blayne Smith threw for 252 yards and four touchdowns, and Wyatt (50 yards rushing, 4 total TD) and Wade (52 yards rushing, TD) Ragaller accounted for 102 yards rushing and five offensive scores for Ar-We-Va.

Lamoni 74 Twin Cedars 22

Ambrose Savage & Landon Lindgren, Lamoni.jpg

Ambrose Savage & Landon Lindgren, Lamoni

Ambrose Savage had 200 yards rushing and five touchdowns while Landon Lindgren pitched in 150 yards rushing and four scores of his own. Lindgren added an interception on defense, and Brock Binkley threw a touchdown to Kelan Stevenson. Binkley added two interceptions for the Demons defense.

Other KMAland Iowa 8-Player Scores

Montezuma 47 Southeast Warren 28

Glidden-Ralston 32 Woodbine 28

Colo-Nesco 48 Murray 12

Mormon Trail 50 Melcher-Dallas 14

Area District Iowa 8-Player Scores 

West Bend-Mallard 44 Newell-Fonda 16

GTRA at Siouxland Christian

Remsen St. Mary’s 28 Harris-Lake Park 7

Belle Plaine at HLV

BGM 96 Meskwaki Settlement School 12

Collins-Maxwell at GMG

Bishop Garrigan at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge

