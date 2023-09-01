(KMAland) -- Exira/EHK’s Drew Buckholdt snagged his first win as head coach, Audubon got a big night from Aaron Olsen in a win, Bedford lit up the scoreboard in another victory and much more from KMAland Iowa 8-Player on Friday.
Check out the full rundown from Week 2 below.
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
Sidney 70 East Mills 32
Find the complete recap from Ethan Hewett at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 44 Stanton-Essex 14
Jameson Kilworth had 112 yards rushing, Alex Hansen added 111 on the ground and Jaiden Pettepier had two fumble recoveries and returned one for a touchdown.
CAM 81 Griswold 12
Chase Spieker finished with 77 yards passing and a touchdown and rushed for two more scores to lead CAM in the win. Kayden Winther and Brayden Chester also rushed for two scores each, and Makade and Brody Paulsen had 131 rushing yards and two touchdowns combined. Collin Bower also had a fumble recovery for a touchdown and pick-six for the Cougars defense.
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
Audubon 28 Colo-Nesco 24
Aaron Olsen had 207 yards rushing and three touchdowns while throwing for 80 yards to lead the offense. Olsen also had eight tackles on defense for the Wheelers.
Baxter 28 Coon Rapids-Bayard 21
Coon Rapids-Bayard's late drive came up just short, as Baxter snagged an interception to finish the game. Perrin Sulzle led Baxter with four touchdown passes, including three to Treyton Travis.
Other 8-Player District 9
St. Edmond 61 Collins-Maxwell 14
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Bedford 71 Murray 20
Conner Nally rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns and threw for one touchdown and 51 yards. Garrison Motsinger added 77 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Silas Walston had 96 yards rushing and a score and Cal Peterman posted two receptions for 51 yards and another touchdown.
Caden Page had a rushing and passing touchdown for Murray in the loss.
East Union 38 Lamoni 0
Seth Hudson had two touchdowns, including a rushing score and a 30-yard pass to Rason Grail. Austin Lack added two touchdown rushes of 11 and 12 yards.
Southeast Warren 56 Mormon Trail 14
Jamison Ewing had 131 yards rushing and four touchdowns, and Trey Fisher added 118 on the ground with three scores. Brogan Ewing and Fisher led the defense with two interceptions each.
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Belle Plaine 92 Melcher-Dallas 6
Moravia 57 Montezuma 55
BGM Twin Cedars
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Woodbine 14 Boyer Valley 12
Boyer Valley missed a late field goal to preserve the Woodbine win.
Other 8-Player District 1
Newell-Fonda 64 West Harrison 28
St. Mary’s, Remsen 48 Siouxland Christian 0
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Lenox 52 Fremont-Mills 26
Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Iowa Class 8-Player Non-District
Ar-We-Va 25 Glidden-Ralston 24