(KMAland) -- Stanton-Essex won the first Chase Heinold Memorial game, Audubon’s Evan Alt claimed KMA hardware, Lenox and Bedford rolled along, Ar-We-Va and CAM stayed unbeaten and much more from KMAland Iowa 8-Player on Friday.
Check out the full Week 4 rundown below.
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
Fremont-Mills 49 Griswold 0
Braxton Blackburn had 160 yards rushing and four touchdowns to lead Fremont-Mills in the rout.
Stanton-Essex 52 East Mills 48
Nolan Grebin had 123 yards passing, 107 yards rushing and three offensive touchdowns to lead Stanton-Essex. Jacob Martin rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns and added a receiving score for the Vikings.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62 Sidney 32
Alex Hansen had three rushing scores and a receiving touchdown, Cash Emgarten had a kickoff return for a score, a 14-yard rushing score and two interceptions and Bryce Brabham added a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown for Exira/EHK.
Grant Whitehead had five passing touchdowns, including three to Michael Hensley, for Sidney.
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
Audubon 66 St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 48
Evan Alt had 237 yards rushing and four touchdowns, added a punt return for a touchdown and had an interception on defense to earn the AgriVision Equipment Group Player of the Night for the Wheelers. Aaron Olsen also had 136 yards rushing and two touchdowns while throwing for 124 yards and another score. Olsen also had an interception.
Glidden-Ralston 42 Baxter 32
Colo-Nesco 46 Collins-Maxwell 26
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Lenox 66 Mormon Trail 8
Lenox standout Donald Bashor had a big defensive night with 2.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, two solo tackles, five assisted tackles and added two receiving scores on offense. Gabe Funk threw for 111 yards and three touchdowns, and Dalton Kitzman pitched in two rushing scores and a receiving touchdown for the Tigers.
Bedford 52 East Union 6
Silas Walston had three rushing touchdowns and added two receiving scores for Bedford in the win.
Murray 49 Lamoni 32
Caden Page had four total touchdowns, including rushing scores of 69, 20 and 12. He also threw a 24-yard touchdown to Kace Patton.
Ambrose Savage led Lamoni with five rushing touchdowns.
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Twin Cedars 28 Melcher-Dallas 18
Belle Plaine 66 BGM 35
OFF: Montezuma (3-1, 1-1)
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Ar-We-Va 75 West Harrison 18
Blayne Smith threw for 148 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 33 yards and three scores to lead Ar-We-Va. Wyatt Ragaller had 184 yards rushing and two touchdowns and 116 yards receiving and two more scores, and Wade Ragaller posted 74 yards rushing, five yards receiving and a touchdown of each. Tyson Von Glan led the defense with nine total tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles, and Johnathon Riesselman had two interceptions for the Rockets.
Woodbine 78 Siouxland Christian 38
Brodyn Pryor had six touchdown passes and 150 yards through the air for Woodbine in the win. Brodie Ludwig rushed for four scores, and Landon Blum hauled in four touchdown receptions for the Tigers. Micah Moores added two receiving scores.
St. Mary’s, Remsen 12 Boyer Valley 7 (called at halftime due to weather – it is FINAL)
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
CAM 50 Coon Rapids-Bayard 6
Chase Spieker had 77 yards rushing, 195 yards passing and five total touchdowns while Austin Williams added 147 yards and a touchdown on the ground and a 50-yard receiving score for CAM.
Moravia 59 Southeast Warren 28
Harris-Lake Park 26 Newell-Fonda 18