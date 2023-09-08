(KMAland) -- Sidney, CAM, F-M, CR-B, Glidden-Ralston, Bedford, Lamoni, Southeast Warren, Moravia, Boyer Valley and Ar-We-Va won in district play while Evan Alt led Audubon to a non-district win in KMAland 8-Player football on Friday.
Check out the full Week 3 rundown below.
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
Sidney 52 Griswold 14
Grant Whitehead threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for a score, Michael Hensley added 122 yards rushing and two touchdowns and Braedon Godfread pitched in 60 yards receiving for Sidney in the win. Tate Mount had a 33-yard touchdown reception, Kolt Payne added an 11-yard receiving score and LaDarius Albright grabbed an interception for the Cowboys.
Owen Johnson had 111 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Griswold.
CAM 76 East Mills 14
Chase Spieker had 207 yards rushing and six touchdowns and threw for 84 yards and another score to lead CAM. Collin Bower had three receptions for 63 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown. Kayden Winther chipped in 51 yards on the ground, scored once and returned a 77-yard kickoff for a touchdown. Austin Williams also had 48 yards rushing for the Cougars.
Fremont-Mills 47 Stanton-Essex 24
Sawyer Forney accounted for four offensive touchdowns (1 rush, 3 pass) while JW Linkenhoker had three touchdowns and Braxton Blackburn added two rushing scores, 11 tackles on defense and three sacks for the Knights.
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
Coon Rapids-Bayard 47 Collins-Maxwell 6
Glidden-Ralston 22 Colo-Nesco 18
Baxter 36 Fort Dodge, St. Edmond 34 (OT)
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Bedford 41 Lenox 30
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Lamoni 50 Mormon Trail 22
Ambrose Savage had five total touchdowns, including four on the ground, while finishing with 100 yards rushing and 154 yards passing. Landon Lindgren pitched in two rushing touchdowns for the Demons.
Southeast Warren 52 East Union 14
Jamison Ewing had 62 yards passing and a 35-yard touchdown to brother Brogan. He also rushed for 121 yards and four touchdowns while finishing with 11 tackles on defense.
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Montezuma 67 Melcher-Dallas 20
Moravia 53 Belle Plaine 46
OFF: BGM (2-1, 1-0)
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Boyer Valley 56 West Harrison 14
Three players reached 100 yards rushing for Boyer Valley — Luke Cripps (130 yards, 3 TD), Owen Garside (115 yards, 3 TD) and Jacob Berens (100 yards, TD). Garside also had two interceptions on defense.
Other Iowa Class 8-Player District 1
Newell-Fonda 54 Woodbine 46
Ar-We-Va 30 Siouxland Christian 8
IOWA CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Audubon 62 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 34
Evan Alt had 281 yards rushing and seven touchdowns while Aaron Olsen had 68 yards passing, 52 yards rushing and a running score for Audubon. Gabe Jensen led the defense with 10.0 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
Other Iowa Class 8-Player Non-District
Murray 69 Twin Cedars 6
St. Mary’s, Remsen 34 West Bend-Mallard 18