(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills, Lenox, Bedford, Audubon, West Harrison, CAM, SE Warren, Moravia & Murray all won district openers while East Union & Coon Rapids-Bayard won in non-district 8-Player football on Friday.
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
Fremont-Mills 42 Stanton-Essex 6
Braxton Blackburn scored a pair of touchdowns on offense and posted 3.5 sacks on defense. The Knights rushed for 298 yards on the night, getting a trio of scores from Taylor Reed and one touchdown from Nick Madison.
Nolan Grebin had a receiving score from Joshua Martin for Stanton-Essex.
Lenox 50 East Mills 32
Other 8-Player District 9
Bedford 70 Griswold 6
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
Audubon 50 Boyer Valley 13
Aaron Olsen had 170 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns in the first half for Audubon. Manny Beisswenger also had touchdown runs of 30 and 33 yards, and Evan Alt and Colin Hartl added rushing scores.
Drew Volkmann led Boyer Valley with a pair of touchdown runs of 60 yards and two yards.
West Harrison 35 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 32
Mason McIntosh snuck in a one-yard touchdown with four seconds left to lift West Harrison in a wild fourth quarter that saw four lead changes. Walker Rife had 165 yards rushing and three touchdowns for West Harrison.
Exira/EHK’s Trey Petersen threw for 324 yards on 15 completions.
Other 8-Player District 10
CAM 56 Woodbine 16
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Southeast Warren 59 Mormon Trail 22
Landon Harvey and Cam Seuferer combined on 160 yards passing and had two touchdown tosses each for Southeast Warren. Trey Fisher added two receiving scores and a rushing touchdown, and Logan Montgomery chipped in a pick six on defense and two rushing touchdowns on offense.
Other 8-Player District 8
Moravia 76 Martensdale-St. Marys 64
Murray 36 Seymour 6
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Baxter 64 Melcher-Dallas 0
BGM 74 Twin Cedars 6
Montezuma 68 Grand View Christian 26
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Kingsley-Pierson 67 Ar-We-Va 19
Remsen St. Mary’s 60 River Valley 6
Newell-Fonda 72 Siouxland Christian 0
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
East Union 53 Lamoni 6
Coon Rapids-Bayard 77 Woodward Academy 14
GTRA 50 Glidden-Ralston 8