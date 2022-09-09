(KMAland) -- Stanton-Essex knocked off East Union, West Harrison won a thriller, Southeast Warren kept rolling, Fremont-Mills shut out Audubon and more from KMAland Iowa 8-Player in Week 3.
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
Lenox 38 Bedford 27
Find the complete recap from the outstanding Lenox win over Bedford at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
East Mills 65 Griswold 14
Davis McGrew scored four touchdowns, including two receiving, one rushing and one an interception. Zach Thornburg threw for 144 yards and four touchdowns of his own, and Mason Crouse and Ryan Stortenbecker were the leaders on a defense that had 13.0 tackles for loss.
Other 8-Player District 9
Stanton-Essex 34 East Union 24
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
West Harrison 29 CAM 22
West Harrison won another thriller behind Mason McIntosh, who threw for 175 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 41 Woodbine 8
Cash Emgarten had a 32-yard touchdown pass and a key forced fumble and recovery for Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, which had 244 yards rushing and 196 yards passing on the night.
Other 8-Player District 10
Coon Rapids-Bayard 35 Boyer Valley 7
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Southeast Warren 60 Martensdale-St. Marys 12
Trey Fisher rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns, and Logan Montgomery added 94 yards and two touchdowns of his own for the Warhawks. Landon Harvey pitched in three rushing scores, and Jamison Ewing had a 77-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Murray 66 Lamoni 18
Caden Page led Murray with five total touchdowns, scoring four times on the ground and one time through the air.
Other 8-Player District 8
Moravia 50 Mormon Trail 44
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Baxter 72 Woodward Academy 8
Twin Cedars (0-3, 0-1) at Grand View Christian (1-1, 0-1)
Montezuma 54 BGM 50
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Ar-We-Va 38 Glidden-Ralston 28
Blayne Smith threw for 133 yards and three touchdowns while Wyatt Ragaller added 86 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the ground for Ar-We-Va. Ragaller topped the defense with 15 tackles and had a pick-six. Wade Ragaller had a big night of his own with 69 yards receiving and two touchdowns on offense and 18 tackles on defense.
Other 8-Player District 1
Newell-Fonda 48 River Valley 6
Remsen St. Mary’s 73 Siouxland Christian 0
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Fremont-Mills 44 Audubon 0
Braxton Blackburn had 164 yards rushing and three touchdowns, and Taylor Reed had three offensive touchdowns of his own in the win. The defense was dominant throughout the night in finishing with a shutout.
Other 8-Player Non-District
Melcher-Dallas 44 Seymour 30
Harris-Lake Park 40 Kingsley-Pierson 37