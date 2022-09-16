(KMAland) -- East Mills won a thriller over CAM, Fremont-Mills was impressive in a rout of Bedford, Audubon handled business against Exira/EHK and much more from Week 4 in KMAland Iowa 8-Player action.
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
Fremont-Mills 60 Bedford 20
Taylor Reed had two passing scores — one each to Owen Thornton and Ike Lemonds — and Payten VanHouten and Braxton Blackburn posted two rushing scores.
Tristen Cummings led Bedford with two passing touchdowns and a rushing score. Silas Walston and Asher Weed caught touchdowns, and Graham Godsey rushed for one touchdown.
Stanton-Essex 54 Griswold 6
Joshua Martin had a rushing touchdown, passing touchdown and 99 yards receiving with two touchdowns to lead Stanton-Essex.
No. 7 Lenox 70 East Union 36
Dalton and Keigan Kitzman combined on 13 tackles with the latter adding two touchdowns and a forced and recovered fumble. Gabe Funk added two passing touchdowns for the Tigers.
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
Audubon 64 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 30
Aaron Olsen had five rushing touchdowns and two passing scores for Audubon, which rushed for 280 yards on the night. Olsen had 127 of those yards and threw two touchdowns to Edward Miller, who had 79 yards receiving.
Other 8-Player District 10
No. 10 West Harrison 35 Boyer Valley 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 59 Woodbine 36
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Martensdale-St. Marys 50 Lamoni 0
Kade Mullins had three rushing touchdowns to lead Martensdale-St. Marys. Logan Wearmouth added a rushing and receiving score, and Cooper Oberbroeckling posted two offensive touchdowns for the Blue Devils.
Southeast Warren 63 Seymour 0
Trey Fisher had three offensive touchdowns while Logan Montgomery scored twice on the ground. Cam Seuferer added a receiving score and a rushing touchdown, and Jamison Ewing went in on a 50-yard punt return for Southeast Warren.
Other 8-Player District 8
Mormon Trail 40 Murray 36
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Montezuma 59 Melcher-Dallas 14
Grand View Christian (2-1, 1-1) at Baxter (3-0, 2-0)
BGM 88 Woodward Academy 0
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Ar-We-Va 51 River Valley 38
Blayne Smith threw for 180 yards and four touchdowns for Ar-We-Va in the win. Wyatt Ragaller posted 120 yards rushing, 47 yards receiving and three total touchdowns. Wade Ragaller posted 142 yards rushing and two touchdowns and led the defense with 12 tackles. Devon Ehlers also had two receiving scores, and Harley Molina (8 tackles) and Emmett Neumann (7 tackles) also had strong nights on defense.
Other Class 8-Player District 1
Glidden-Ralston 44 Siouxland Christian 6
No. 1 Remsen St. Mary’s 49 Kingsley-Pierson 0
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
East Mills 40 CAM 38
Zach Thornburg threw for 216 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 121 yards and two other scores to lead East Mills in the win. Davis McGrew tallied 11 receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown.
Sam Foreman led CAM with 100 yards receiving and two scores and had a 78-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Other 8-Player Non-District
Moravia 71 Twin Cedars 0
No. 5 Newell-Fonda 19 Bishop Garrigan 0