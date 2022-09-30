(KMAland) -- Isaac Grundman broke a school record, Lamoni nabbed their first win, SE Warren took control of their district, Stanton-Essex won in non-district play and more from 8-Player action in Week 6.

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9  

East Mills 24 Bedford 18 

East Mills held off Bedford for a key district win. Check out the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

No. 10 Fremont-Mills 74 East Union 20 

Braxton Blackburn, Fremont-Mills.jpg

Braxton Blackburn, Fremont-Mills

Braxton Blackburn posted five total touchdowns, including four rushing and one fumble recovery for a score. Payten VanHouten added a pair of scores, and Owen Thornton had two interceptions.

Austin Lack led East Union with three touchdown passes.

No. 7 Lenox 81 Griswold 14 

Isaac Grundman became the all-time leading rusher in Lenox history, going for 107 and two touchdowns in the win. Grundman was also named the AgriVision Equipment Player of the Night while throwing for a touchdown, grabbing a pick six and blocking a punt and recovering it for a touchdown.

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10 

Audubon 66 Coon Rapids-Bayard 30 

Aaron Olsen rushed for 222 yards and five touchdowns and added 82 yards passing for Audubon in the win. Evan Alt picked up 99 yards rushing and three touchdowns of his own. Defensively, Gavin Larsen had 10.0 total tackles for the Wheelers.

CAM 60 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 18 

CAM Cougars Football 2022.jpg

Austin Williams had two receiving touchdowns and a rushing score of 70 yards for CAM, which had 348 yards of offense, including 209 passing.

Other Class 8-Player District 10 

No. 9 West Harrison 49 Woodbine 0

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8 

Lamoni 74 Seymour 44 

Kalvin Brown, Lamoni.jpg

Kalvin Brown, Lamoni

Kalvin Brown had eight total touchdowns and rushed for over 200 yards for the Demons. Brown also had two interceptions and scored on one of them. The other seven scores came on the ground.

Southeast Warren 50 Moravia 22 

Landon Harvey had 139 yards passing, 26 yards rushing and four total offensive touchdowns to lead Southeast Warren.

Other Class 8-Player District 8 

Martensdale-St. Marys 64 Mormon Trail 44

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7 

Montezuma 82 Twin Cedars 12

Melcher-Dallas 74 Woodward Academy 48

BGM, Brooklyn 74 Grand View Christian 14

CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1 

Kingsley-Pierson 70 Glidden-Ralston 28

No. 1 Remsen St. Mary’s 61 No. 5 Newell-Fonda 13

Siouxland Christian 40 River Valley 32

CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT 

Stanton-Essex 54 Murray 42 

Nolan Grebin, Stanton-Essex.jpg

Nolan Grebin, Stanton-Essex

Nolan Grebin had 292 yards passing and six touchdowns to lead Stanton-Essex in the win.

Boyer Valley 54 Ar-We-Va 7 

Blayne Smith threw for 145 yards and Wyatt Ragaller rushed for 46 yards for Ar-We-Va in the loss.

Other Class 8-Player Non-District 

Baxter 63 Collins-Maxwell 16

KMA SPORTS 8-PLAYER TOP 10

No. 2 Don Bosco 85 GMG 8

No. 4 WACO, Wayland 42 Lone Tree 17

No. 6 Turkey Valley 44 Clarksville 32

Harris-Lake Park 42 No. 8 GTRA 40

