(KMAland) -- Isaac Grundman broke a school record, Lamoni nabbed their first win, SE Warren took control of their district, Stanton-Essex won in non-district play and more from 8-Player action in Week 6.
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
East Mills 24 Bedford 18
East Mills held off Bedford for a key district win. Check out the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
No. 10 Fremont-Mills 74 East Union 20
Braxton Blackburn posted five total touchdowns, including four rushing and one fumble recovery for a score. Payten VanHouten added a pair of scores, and Owen Thornton had two interceptions.
Austin Lack led East Union with three touchdown passes.
No. 7 Lenox 81 Griswold 14
Isaac Grundman became the all-time leading rusher in Lenox history, going for 107 and two touchdowns in the win. Grundman was also named the AgriVision Equipment Player of the Night while throwing for a touchdown, grabbing a pick six and blocking a punt and recovering it for a touchdown.
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
Audubon 66 Coon Rapids-Bayard 30
Aaron Olsen rushed for 222 yards and five touchdowns and added 82 yards passing for Audubon in the win. Evan Alt picked up 99 yards rushing and three touchdowns of his own. Defensively, Gavin Larsen had 10.0 total tackles for the Wheelers.
CAM 60 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 18
Austin Williams had two receiving touchdowns and a rushing score of 70 yards for CAM, which had 348 yards of offense, including 209 passing.
Other Class 8-Player District 10
No. 9 West Harrison 49 Woodbine 0
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Lamoni 74 Seymour 44
Kalvin Brown had eight total touchdowns and rushed for over 200 yards for the Demons. Brown also had two interceptions and scored on one of them. The other seven scores came on the ground.
Southeast Warren 50 Moravia 22
Landon Harvey had 139 yards passing, 26 yards rushing and four total offensive touchdowns to lead Southeast Warren.
Other Class 8-Player District 8
Martensdale-St. Marys 64 Mormon Trail 44
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Montezuma 82 Twin Cedars 12
Melcher-Dallas 74 Woodward Academy 48
BGM, Brooklyn 74 Grand View Christian 14
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Kingsley-Pierson 70 Glidden-Ralston 28
No. 1 Remsen St. Mary’s 61 No. 5 Newell-Fonda 13
Siouxland Christian 40 River Valley 32
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Stanton-Essex 54 Murray 42
Nolan Grebin had 292 yards passing and six touchdowns to lead Stanton-Essex in the win.
Boyer Valley 54 Ar-We-Va 7
Blayne Smith threw for 145 yards and Wyatt Ragaller rushed for 46 yards for Ar-We-Va in the loss.
Other Class 8-Player Non-District
Baxter 63 Collins-Maxwell 16
KMA SPORTS 8-PLAYER TOP 10
No. 2 Don Bosco 85 GMG 8
No. 4 WACO, Wayland 42 Lone Tree 17
No. 6 Turkey Valley 44 Clarksville 32
Harris-Lake Park 42 No. 8 GTRA 40