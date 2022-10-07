(KMAland) -- Bedford, F-M, East Mills, West Harrison, Exira/EHK, CAM, Moravia, SE Warren, Mormon Trail, Lenox and Woodbine were area winners in KMAland Iowa 8-Player on Friday.
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
Bedford 50 Stanton-Essex 6
Conner Nally had 110 yards and three touchdowns while Silas Walston went for 100 yards and a touchdown of his own in a Bedford win. Quentin King pitched in 90 yards and a score.
No. 9 Fremont-Mills 54 Griswold 0
Taylor Reed had four total touchdowns with two rushing, one passing and one on an interception return. Ike Lemonds had a receiving score, and Payten VanHouten rushed for two touchdowns.
East Mills 52 East Union 6
Ryan Stortenbecker had two pick sixes, a 15-yard touchdown reception and a nine-yard rushing score for East Mills in the win. Davis McGrew added three rushing scores, and the Wolverines finished with six interceptions as a team.
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
No. 8 West Harrison 35 Audubon 26
Walker Rife had 140 yards rushing and 58 yards receiving to lead West Harrison in their seventh straight win. Mason McIntosh threw for 126 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another score.
Other 8-Player District 10
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 57 Boyer Valley 7
CAM, Anita 68 Coon Rapids-Bayard 14
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Moravia 61 Lamoni 6
Shane Helmick had three passing touchdowns and two rushing scores for Moravia in the dominant win.
Southeast Warren 60 Murray 0
Trey Fisher rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns while Logan Montgomery added 75 yards and two scores of his own. Landon Harvey pitched in 71 yard passing and three offensive touchdowns.
Other Class 8-Player District 8
Mormon Trail 56 Seymour 14
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Woodward Academy (0-6, 0-4) at Twin Cedars (0-7, 0-4)
Grand View Christian 57 Melcher-Dallas 20
Montezuma 64 Baxter 62
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
No. 6 Newell-Fonda 62 Glidden-Ralston 6
No. 1 Remsen, St. Mary’s 75 Ar-We-Va 0
Kingsley-Pierson 63 River Valley 0
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
No. 5 Lenox 66 Martensdale-St. Marys 18
Isaac Grundman rushed for 231 yards and six touchdowns behind the line play of Owen Junker, Xavier Adamson and Trace Miller.
Other 8-Player Non-District
Woodbine 68 Siouxland Christian 16
BGM, Brooklyn 82 Colo-Nesco 38
KMA SPORTS 8-PLAYER TOP 10
No. 2 Don Bosco 35 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 32
No. 3 Easton Valley 62 Edgewood-Colesburg 20
No. 4 WACO, Wayland 43 Winfield-Mt. Union 0
No. 7 Turkey Valley 42 Tripoli 36
West Bend-Mallard 48 No. 10 Harris-Lake Park 6