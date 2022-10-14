(KMAland) -- Lenox, East Mills, Bedford, Audubon, CAM, Exira/EHK, West Harrison, SE Warren, MSTM, Moravia and Mormon Trail were all Week 8 winners in KMAland Iowa 8-Player action.
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
No. 5 Lenox 28 No. 9 Fremont-Mills 2
Find the complete recap from Lenox’s district championship-clinching win over Fremont-Mills at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
East Mills 69 Stanton-Essex 8
The East Mills defense forced five turnovers and had three defensive touchdowns in the playoff-clinching victory.
On offense, Ryan Stortenbecker rushed for three touchdowns while Davis McGrew had a receiving touchdown from Zach Thornburg. Jackson Embree, Caleb Urban and Matthew Haley had the defensive touchdowns for the Wolverines.
Bedford 60 East Union 14
Silas Walston had 251 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 17 carries to lead Bedford in the victory. Walston also caught a 36-yards touchdown.
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
Audubon 56 Woodbine 48
Aaron Olsen had 215 yards rushing, 60 yards passing and seven offensive touchdowns for Audubon in the win. Zeke Konkler had a team-high 10 tackles on defense.
CAM, Anita 58 Boyer Valley 20
Chase Spieker completed 12 of 14 passes for 157 yards and four touchdowns while Jack Follmann (143 yards, TD) and Austin Williams (128 yards, 2 TD) both rushed for over 100 yards. Same Foreman had eight catches for 107 yards and three touchdowns of his own. Foreman also returned a kickoff 74 yards for a score.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 51 Coon Rapids-Bayard 14
Derrek Kommes had a big night on defense for the Spartans with four interceptions. Cannon Hansen had three rushing touchdowns, and Trey Petersen scored twice on the ground for Exira/EHK in the win.
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
No. 10 Southeast Warren 67 Lamoni 24
Trey Fisher had 89 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground and also returned a kickoff for a score to lead the Warhawks.
Moravia 46 Murray 6
Moravia’s Shane Helmick had 177 yards passing and four touchdowns, including two scores and 54 yards to Riley Hawkins, in the win.
Other Class 8-Player District 8
Martensdale-St. Marys 62 Seymour 42
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Baxter 82 Twin Cedars 6
BGM 73 Melcher-Dallas 0
Montezuma 78 Woodward Academy 0
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
No. 1 Remsen St. Mary’s 61 Glidden-Ralston 6
No. 6 Newell-Fonda def. Ar-We-Va via forfeit
Kingsley-Pierson 75 Siouxland Christian 34
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
No. 8 West Harrison 52 Griswold 16
Mormon Trail 42 Grand View Christian 21
West Bend-Mallard 57 River Valley 18
KMA SPORTS 8-PLAYER TOP 10
No. 2 Don Bosco (7-0) OFF
No. 3 Easton Valley 62 Kee 12
No. 4 WACO, Wayland 42 Tri-County 10
No. 7 Turkey Valley 73 West Central 32