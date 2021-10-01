(KMAland) -- Stanton-Essex edged Murray, Ar-We-Va held off Boyer Valley, East Mills and Fremont-Mills rolled and more from the night in KMAland Iowa 8P action.
Ryan Stortenbecker had a big night for East Mills with 106 yards rushing and three touchdowns to lead the offense. He also had three interceptions, including a pick six, on defense.
The Fremont-Mills defense held East Union to minus-8 yards rushing and 97 yards passing, picking up four interceptions, seven sacks, 11 TFLs and earned the shutout.
Lane Spieker had 297 yards rushing and six touchdowns to lead CAM in the win.
Gavin Smith threw for 183 yards, rushed for 187 and accounted for seven offensive touchdowns to lead Audubon in the win. Braden Wessel caught three passes for 139 yards and two scores, and Garrett Christensen posted four sacks to lead the Wheelers defense.
Kade Mullins had 137 yards rushing and two touchdowns while Hogan Franey picked up two catches for 73 yards and a touchdown in leading Martensdale-St. Marys to their fifth straight win.
Josh Martin threw for 194 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown for Stanton-Essex. Levi Martin picked up 77 yards receiving and a score on offense and finished with seven tackles, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery on defense.
Will Ragaller had 240 yards rushing, 49 yards passing and five total touchdowns to lead the Ar-We-Va offense. He added a sack and interception on defense.
View all KMAland Iowa 8-Player scores below.
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
East Mills 51 Bedford 27
Fremont-Mills 60 East Union 0
Lenox def. Griswold via forfeit
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
CAM 66 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6
West Harrison 52 Woodbine 34
Audubon 63 Coon Rapids-Bayard 23
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Southeast Warren 58 Moravia 12
Martensdale-St. Marys 34 Mormon Trail 6
Lamoni def. Seymour via forfeit
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Montezuma 87 Twin Cedars 0
Melcher-Dallas def. Woodward Academy via forfeit
BGM 68 Grand View Christian 7
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Kingsley-Pierson 62 Glidden-Ralston 20
Remsen St. Marys 53 Newell-Fonda 21
River Valley 32 Siouxland Christian 30 — OT
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Stanton-Essex 24 Murray 22
Ar-We-Va 33 Boyer Valley 30
Baxter 60 Collins-Maxwell 0