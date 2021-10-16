(KMAland) -- Stanton-Essex is into the playoffs, Southeast Warren secured a No. 2 seed, Exira/EHK clinched their own postseason spot and more from the night in KMAland Iowa 8P.
8-9: Lenox 52 Fremont-Mills 46 — 2 OT
Lenox finished an undefeated regular season in thrilling fashion. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
8-9: Stanton-Essex 44 East Mills 18
Carter Johnson threw for 109 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 121 and two more to lead Stanton-Essex. Logan Roberts added 114 yards on the ground with two scores.
East Mills’ Ethan Meier had 107 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He also threw for 119 yards.
8-9: Bedford 60 East Union 31
Tristen Cummings had 109 yards rushing and a touchdown and 177 yards passing and three more scores to lead Bedford. Quentin King rushed for two scores and had two interceptions on defense, and Carter DeMott posted seven tackles, three tackles for loss and a pick six.
Silas Walston chipped in 113 yards rushing for the Bulldogs. Shea Purdy had an interception to go with three receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown.
8-10: CAM 74 Boyer Valley 6
Lane Spieker had 122 yards rushing and four touchdowns and threw for 150 yards and two more scores to lead CAM. Joe Kauffmann pulled in two receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars. Cade Ticknor chipped in 121 yards rushing and a touchdown.
8-10: Audubon 49 Woodbine 24
Gavin Smith had 228 yards rushing, 76 yards passing and six total offensive touchdowns to lead Audubon in the win. Smith also had five tackles and two interceptions on defense.
8-8: Southeast Warren 60 Lamoni 34
Trey Fisher had three total touchdowns, including 100+ yards rushing, to lead Southeast Warren.
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
Lenox 52 Fremont-Mills 46 — 2 OT
Stanton-Essex 44 East Mills 18
Bedford 60 East Union 31
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
CAM 74 Boyer Valley 6
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 52 Coon Rapids-Bayard 15
Audubon 49 Woodbine 24
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Martensdale-St. Marys def. Seymour via forfeit
Moravia 35 Murray 34
Southeast Warren 60 Lamoni 34
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Baxter 72 Twin Cedars 0
BGM 51 Melcher-Dallas 0
Montezuma def. Woodward Academy via forfeit
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Newell-Fonda 48 Ar-We-Va 6
Remsen St. Mary’s 53 Glidden-Ralston 0
Kingsley-Pierson 62 Siouxland Christian 8
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
West Harrison 78 Griswold 24
Mormon Trail 59 Grand View Christian 10
West Bend-Mallard 63 River Valley 8