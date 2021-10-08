(KMAland) -- Logan Roberts led Stanton-Essex and picks up some KMA hardware, Exira/EHK outscored Boyer Valley, Lenox posted a big second half in a non-district rout and more from KMAland Iowa 8P on Friday.
8-9: Fremont-Mills 61 Griswold 0
Jake Malcom had seven tackles and three interceptions with two returned for a touchdown. He also threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another score to lead the Knights.
8-9: Stanton-Essex 64 Bedford 34
Logan Roberts rushed for 248 yards and five touchdowns while Carter Johnson had 143 yards rushing and three touchdowns to go with a pick six on defense.
8-10: CAM 82 Coon Rapids-Bayard 22
Lane Spieker rushed for 222 yards on 10 carries, scoring six touchdowns and adding a touchdown pass.
8-10: Audubon 50 West Harrison 8
Gavin Smith had 170 yards rushing, 100 yards passing and four total touchdowns for Audubon in the win. Carter Andreasen had 108 yards rushing and two scores of his own for the Wheelers.
8-10: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 50 Boyer Valley 47
Trey Petersen threw for 466 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for another three to lead the Spartans in the win. Tyler Kingery had eight receptions for 242 yards and three scores, and Aiden Flathers had four receptions for 115 yards.
Brayden Hast threw for 384 yards and six touchdowns for the Bulldogs. He also had a rushing touchdown. Drew Volkmann posted 163 yards receiving and four touchdowns, and Trevor Malone had four grabs for 132 and two touchdowns.
8-8: Lamoni 58 Moravia 30
Javin Stevenson had six touchdowns, including four passing and two rushing, to lead Lamoni to the the win. Kalvin Brown added two scores — one rushing and one on a punt block recovery for a touchdown.
8-1: Remsen St. Mary’s 64 Ar-We-Va 20
Will Ragaller had 20 carries for 165 yards and a touchdown and also threw for 108 yards to lead Ar-We-Va.
ND: Lenox 62 Martensdale-St. Marys 20
Isaac Grundman rushed for 282 yards and six touchdowns and had a 37-yard receiving score for Lenox. The second half was dominated by the Tigers, which allowed just 23 yards of Martensdale-St. Marys offense.
William Amfahr threw for 142 yards and two touchdowns, including 78 yards and a score to Grayson Phillips to lead the Blue Devils.
View all KMAland 8P scores from Friday below.
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
Fremont-Mills 61 Griswold 0
East Mills 82 East Union 22
Stanton-Essex 64 Bedford 34
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
CAM 82 Coon Rapids-Bayard 22
Audubon 50 West Harrison 8
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 50 Boyer Valley 47
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Southeast Warren 47 Murray 6
Lamoni 58 Moravia 30
Mormon Trail 59 Seymour 8
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Grand View Christian 7 Melcher-Dallas 0
Montezuma 45 Baxter 24
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Newell-Fonda 49 Glidden-Ralston 7
Remsen St. Mary’s 64 Ar-We-Va 20
Kingsley-Pierson 70 River Valley 8
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Lenox 62 Martensdale-St. Marys 20
Woodbine 64 Siouxland Christian 6
BGM 64 Colo-NESCO 58