Gavin Smith, Audubon

(KMAland) -- KMAland Iowa 8P wins for East Mills, Stanton-Essex, Lenox, Boyer Valley, CAM, MSTM, Murray, Ar-We-Va, Audubon and many more.

DISTRICT 9: East Mills 71 Griswold 12 

Ethan Meier, East Mills

Ethan Meier threw for 151 yards, rushed for 98 and had six total touchdowns for East Mills in the rout.

DISTRICT 9: Stanton-Essex 68 East Union 8

Carter Johnson led Stanton with 130 yards passing and three touchdowns and added two interceptions on defense. Johnson also had a punt return for a touchdown for the Vikings. Logan Roberts rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns and also snagged a touchdown reception. Jack Roberts pitched in 101 yard receiving and two touchdowns.

DISTRICT 9: Lenox 54 Bedford 12 

Lenox won the Back Forty Battle in the KMA Game of the Week. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page. 

DISTRICT 10: Boyer Valley 60 Coon Rapids-Bayard 40 

Tanner Oswald threw for 173 yards and rushed for 53 while accounting for three offensive touchdowns to lead Coon Rapids-Bayard in the loss. 

DISTRICT 10: CAM 52 West Harrison 14 

Lane Spieker was 9-of-10 passing for 147 yards, rushed for another 200 and had seven offensive touchdowns to lead CAM. Joe Kauffman had 64 yards receiving and two touchdowns for the Cougars.

DISTRICT 8: Martensdale-St. Marys 32 Southeast Warren 26 

William Amfahr threw for 119 yards and two touchdowns to Hogan Franey, who finished with 66 yards on three receptions. Kade Mullins added 153 yards and two touchdowns for the Blue Devils. Grayson Phillips led the MSTM defense with 11.0 tackles.

DISTRICT 8: Murray 32 Lamoni 8 

Zack Belden, Murray

Zack Belden had 145 yards rushing and four touchdowns to lead Murray in the big win.

DISTRICT 1: Ar-We-Va 45 Glidden-Ralston 31 

Will Ragaller had 144 yards rushing, 104 passing and six total touchdowns to lead Ar-We-Va in the win. Cooper Kock tallied 83 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

ND: Audubon 63 Fremont-Mills 20 

Gavin Smith had 182 yards rushing, 84 yards passing and six total offensive touchdowns while adding 10.5 tackles on defense for Audubon.

View all the KMAland Iowa 8-Player scores from Friday below.

