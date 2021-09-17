(KMAland) -- Isaac Grundman of Lenox won some KMA hardware while F-M, Stanton-Essex, Boyer Valley, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Audubon, MSTM and CAM were among KMAland winners on Friday evening in 8-Player action.
8-9: Fremont-Mills 60 Bedford 14
Braxton Blackburn had 114 total yards and two touchdowns on offense and 8.5 tackles on defense to lead Fremont-Mills. Payten VanHouten also had three rushing scores with 142 total yards and 5.5 tackles.
8-9: Stanton-Essex 60 Griswold 12
Logan Roberts had 153 yards rushing and three touchdowns to lead the Stanton-Essex offense. He also had 13 tackles with two for loss. Carter Johnson picked up 129 yards on the ground, 71 yards passing and had three total offensive touchdowns.
8-9: Lenox 75 East Union 21
Isaac Grundman won the AgriVision Equipment Group Player of the Night, rushing for 204 yards and four touchdowns on just seven carries for Lenox.
8-10: Boyer Valley 26 West Harrison 0
Drew Volkmann led Boyer Valley with 231 yards of total offense, throwing for 157 and rushing for 74. Jaidan TenEyck added four catches for 112 yards and finished with two interceptions.
8-10: Coon Rapids-Bayard 56 Woodbine 54
Tanner Oswald threw for 509 yards and seven touchdowns to lead the Coon Rapids-Bayard offense. Easton Hays pulled in seven catches for 229 yards and four touchdowns, and Preston McAlister added seven grabs for 213 yards and two scores.
8-10: Audubon 56 Exira/EHK 7
Gavin Smith had 176 yards rushing and four touchdowns and threw for two touchdowns in the win for Audubon. Joey Schramm led the defense with 5.5 tackles for loss.
8-8: Martensdale-St. Marys 58 Lamoni 44
William Amfahr led Martensdale-St. Marys with five total touchdowns on the evening.
ND: CAM 78 East Mills 7
Lane Spieker rushed for 301 yards, threw for 101 and had eight total offensive touchdowns to lead CAM.
View all KMAland 8-Player scores below.
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
Fremont-Mills 60 Bedford 14
Stanton-Essex 60 Griswold 12
Lenox 75 East Union 21
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
Boyer Valley 26 West Harrison 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 56 Woodbine 54
Audubon 56 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 7
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Martensdale-St. Marys 58 Lamoni 44
Mormon Trail 40 Murray 34 — OT
Southeast Warren 71 Seymour 0
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Montezuma 61 Melcher-Dallas 8
Baxter 66 Bishop Garrigan 13
BGM 64 Woodward Academy 28
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Ar-We-Va 61 River Valley 18
Glidden-Ralston 63 Siouxland Christian 6
Remsen St. Mary’s 57 Kingsley-Pierson 26
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
CAM 78 East Mills 7
Moravia 70 Twin Cedars 6
Newell-Fonda 59 Bishop Garrigan 14