(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills won a thriller, CAM picked up a pivotal win in Audubon, Boyer Valley edged Woodbine, MSTM took their fourth straight, Exira/EHK triumphed and more in KMAland Iowa 8P action.
8-9: Fremont-Mills 54 East Mills 48
Fremont-Mills scored the go-ahead touchdown with five seconds remaining to pick up the win. Payten VanHouten scored the winning touchdown and had 88 yards on the ground. Braxton Blackburn finished with 164 yards and two scores. The two combined on 15 tackles and two sacks on defense.
8-9: East Union 57 Griswold 12
Emmet Long rushed for four touchdowns and had a 60-yard kickoff return for a score to lead East Union.
8-9: Lenox 38 Stanton-Essex 0
Isaac Grundman scored three rushing touchdowns for Lenox in a shortened game due to Stanton-Essex injuries.
8-10: CAM 58 Audubon 42
Lane Spieker had 356 yards rushing and seven touchdowns for CAM in the victory. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
8-10: Boyer Valley 38 Woodbine 32
Braydon Hast topped Boyer Valley with 176 yards rushing, 99 yards passing and five total offensive touchdowns.
Woodbine’s Cory Bantam threw for 483 yards and had three total touchdowns. Paul Freund grabbed 12 receptions for 230 yards.
8-8: Martensdale-St. Marys 34 Murray 8
William Amfahr threw for 83 yards, rushed for 66 and had a touchdown of each for Martensdale-St. Marys.
8-8: Lamoni 54 Mormon Trail 18
Javin Stevenson accounted for five offensive touchdowns while Kalvin Brown had three scores of his own. Brown also had a big night on defense with three interceptions.
8-1: Ar-We-Va 53 Siouxland Christian 16
Will Ragaller had 329 yards passing, 103 yards rushing and seven total touchdowns on offense for Ar-We-Va. Cooper Kock picked up five receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns, and Wade Ragaller had three grabs for 114 yards and two scores.
ND: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 37 Bedford 30
Tyler Kingery posted 10 receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown and also returned a kickoff for a touchdown of 73 yards. Trey Petersen threw for 303, rushed for 118 and had five offensive touchdowns. He also had two interceptions on defense.
Gage Godsey had a kickoff return for a touchdown and finished with 31 yards and a touchdown reception to lead Bedford.
