(KMAland) -- Underwood and Treynor picked up big wins in 1A-8 while Central Decatur and Nodaway Valley dropped games in KMAland Iowa Class 1A on Friday.

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6 

Pella Christian 48 Central Decatur 14 

Central Decatur's Champ Walker had 17 carries for 82 yards to lead Central Decatur in the loss.

Other Class 1A District 6

No. 10 Sigourney-Keota 69 Van Buren County 20

Pleasantville 50 Cardinal 17

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7 

Panorama 36 Nodaway Valley 34

West Central Valley 17 Interstate 35 13

No. 1 Van Meter 54 ACGC 0

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8 

No. 2 Underwood 28 No. 4 Kuemper Catholic 20 

Underwood clinched the district championship with the victory. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Treynor 23 MVAOCOU 0 

Ben Casey threw for 113 yards and a touchdown while Kyle Moss rushed for 143 yards to lead Treynor, which clinched the No. 3 spot in the district. 

Other Class 1A District 8 

East Sac County 21 West Monona 16

KMA SPORTS CLASS 1A TOP 10 

No. 3 West Branch 54 Wilton 7

No. 5 West Sioux 68 Sioux Central 0

No. 6 Aplington-Parkersburg 50 East Marshall 0

No. 7 MFL MarMac 61 Beckman Catholic 0

No. 8 Mediapolis 55 Louisa-Muscatine 7

Iowa City Regina 26 No. 9 Durant 12

