(KMAland) -- Underwood, Kuemper Catholic and Central Decatur all picked up shutout wins in KMAland Class 1A Week 6 action on Friday.

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6 

Central Decatur 48 Van Buren County 0 

Sam Boothe threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns, Champ Walker rushed for 189 and five scores and Kale Rockhold scored on a pair of touchdown receptions, finishing with 51 yards. 

Other Class 1A District 6 

Pella Christian 54 Pleasantville 7

No. 10 Sigourney-Keota 56 Cardinal 3

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7 

No. 1 Van Meter 42 Nodaway Valley 0 

ACGC 23 Interstate 35 20

West Central Valley 49 Panorama 14

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8 

No. 2 Underwood 54 Treynor 0 

Find the complete recap from Underwood’s dominant performance at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Other Class 1A District 8

No. 4 Kuemper Catholic 63 East Sac County 0

MVAOCOU 24 West Monona 16

KMA SPORTS CLASS 1A TOP 10 

No. 3 West Branch 49 No. 7 Durant 13

No. 5 West Sioux 35 Ridge View 0

No. 6 Dike-New Hartford 27 No. 8 Aplington-Parkersburg 20

No. 9 MFL MarMac 78 Postville 8

