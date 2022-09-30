(KMAland) -- Underwood, Kuemper Catholic and Central Decatur all picked up shutout wins in KMAland Class 1A Week 6 action on Friday.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6
Central Decatur 48 Van Buren County 0
Sam Boothe threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns, Champ Walker rushed for 189 and five scores and Kale Rockhold scored on a pair of touchdown receptions, finishing with 51 yards.
Other Class 1A District 6
Pella Christian 54 Pleasantville 7
No. 10 Sigourney-Keota 56 Cardinal 3
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7
No. 1 Van Meter 42 Nodaway Valley 0
ACGC 23 Interstate 35 20
West Central Valley 49 Panorama 14
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
No. 2 Underwood 54 Treynor 0
Find the complete recap from Underwood’s dominant performance at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Class 1A District 8
No. 4 Kuemper Catholic 63 East Sac County 0
MVAOCOU 24 West Monona 16
KMA SPORTS CLASS 1A TOP 10
No. 3 West Branch 49 No. 7 Durant 13
No. 5 West Sioux 35 Ridge View 0
No. 6 Dike-New Hartford 27 No. 8 Aplington-Parkersburg 20
No. 9 MFL MarMac 78 Postville 8