(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic and Underwood were both winners to set the stage for next week’s undefeated showdown in Class 1A action on Friday.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6
No. 10 Sigourney-Keota 53 Central Decatur 6
Pleasantville 49 Van Buren County 8
Pella Christian 63 Cardinal 0
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7
West Central Valley 58 Nodaway Valley 0
No. 1 Van Meter 63 Interstate 35 7
ACGC 48 Panorama 25
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
No. 4 Kuemper Catholic 42 Treynor 7
Find the complete recap from Kuemper’s seventh straight win of the season at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
No. 2 Underwood 56 West Monona 0
Alex Ravlin threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another two scores to lift Underwood to the win. Mason Boothby pulled in 94 yards receiving and a touchdown, and Maddox Nelson finished with two touchdown receptions of his own for the Eagles.
Other Class 1A District 8
East Sac County 21 MVAOCOU 14
KMA SPORTS CLASS 1A TOP 10
No. 3 West Branch 23 Iowa City Regina 0
No. 5 West Sioux 64 Sibley-Ocheyedan 14
Denver 30 No. 6 Dike-New Hartford 20
No. 7 Aplington-Parkersburg 48 Central Springs 7
Mediapolis 28 No. 8 Durant 8
No. 9 MFL MarMac 33 Cascade 20