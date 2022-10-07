Underwood Eagles

(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic and Underwood were both winners to set the stage for next week’s undefeated showdown in Class 1A action on Friday.

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6 

No. 10 Sigourney-Keota 53 Central Decatur 6 

Pleasantville 49 Van Buren County 8

Pella Christian 63 Cardinal 0

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7 

West Central Valley 58 Nodaway Valley 0

No. 1 Van Meter 63 Interstate 35 7

ACGC 48 Panorama 25

CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8 

No. 4 Kuemper Catholic 42 Treynor 7 

Find the complete recap from Kuemper’s seventh straight win of the season at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

No. 2 Underwood 56 West Monona 0 

Alex Ravlin threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another two scores to lift Underwood to the win. Mason Boothby pulled in 94 yards receiving and a touchdown, and Maddox Nelson finished with two touchdown receptions of his own for the Eagles.

Other Class 1A District 8

East Sac County 21 MVAOCOU 14

KMA SPORTS CLASS 1A TOP 10 

No. 3 West Branch 23 Iowa City Regina 0

No. 5 West Sioux 64 Sibley-Ocheyedan 14

Denver 30 No. 6 Dike-New Hartford 20

No. 7 Aplington-Parkersburg 48 Central Springs 7

Mediapolis 28 No. 8 Durant 8

No. 9 MFL MarMac 33 Cascade 20

