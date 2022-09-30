(KMAland) -- Greene County downed Red Oak while Des Moines Christian grabbed a key district win in Class 2A on Friday night.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8
Greene County 34 Red Oak 23
Patrick Daugherty had 260 yards rushing and three touchdowns, and twin brother Richard Daugherty posted two interceptions and had kickoff returns of 40 and 70 yards.
Other Class 2A District 8
Des Moines Christian 41 Clarke 14
KMA SPORTS CLASS 2A TOP 10
No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 39 Unity Christian 7
No. 2 Williamsburg 56 Mid-Prairie 7
No. 3 West Marshall 13 PCM 12
No. 4 Spirit Lake 45 Estherville-Lincoln Central 0
No. 5 OABCIG 62 Pocahontas Area 0
No. 6 West Lyon 49 Okoboji, Milford 7
Waukon 28 No. 7 Wahlert Catholic 6
No. 9 Osage 21 No. 8 New Hampton 8
No. 10 Crestwood 44 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7