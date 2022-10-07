High School Football

(KMAland) -- Clarinda outscored Des Moines Christian while Red Oak dropped one to Clarke in Class 2A football on Friday.

CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8 

Clarinda 58 Des Moines Christian 43 

Find the complete recap from Clarinda’s shootout win over Des Moines Christian at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Clarke 20 Red Oak 6 

Clarke scored the final 14 points of the game while Austin Gonseth had two interceptions to lead Clarke in the defensive win.

KMA SPORTS CLASS 2A TOP 10 

No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 42 Sheldon 0

No. 2 Williamsburg 77 Davis County 8

No. 3 West Marshall 41 Roland-Story 7

No. 4 Spirit Lake 56 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 21

No. 5 OABCIG 42 Estherville-Lincoln Central 19

No. 6 West Lyon 24 Unity Christian 6

No. 7 Osage 33 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10

No. 8 New Hampton 28 Forest City 18

No. 9 Crestwood 26 Clear Lake 7

No. 10 Waukon 50 Jesup 8

