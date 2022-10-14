(KMAland) -- Clarinda’s Tadyn Brown rushed for over 300 yards and seven touchdowns in a win over Red Oak, earning the AgriVision Equipment Player of the Night in Class 2A action.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8
Clarinda 52 Red Oak 7
Tadyn Brown rushed for 307 yards on 20 carries, scoring on seven of them with runs of 74, 17, 3, 18, 10, 9 and 44.
Other Class 2A District 8
Greene County 54 Clarke 8
KMA SPORTS CLASS 2A TOP 10
No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 62 Okoboji 6
No. 2 Williamsburg 76 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 21
No. 3 West Marshall 47 Albia 0
No. 4 Spirit Lake 24 Southeast Valley 6
No. 5 OABCIG 30 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 14
No. 6 West Lyon 42 Cherokee 12
No. 7 Osage 28 Crestwood 12
Clear Lake 35 No. 8 New Hampton 28
No. 10 Waukon 42 Union, LaPorte City 0