(KMAland) -- Harlan kept rolling, ADM beat Creston in an undefeated battle and Heelan won their second straight in Class 3A football on Friday.
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Carroll 6
MOC-Floyd Valley 27 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26 — 2 OT
Sioux Center 21 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 14
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6
No. 1 Harlan 54 Atlantic 7
Harlan's Aidan Hall had 167 total offensive yards while Bradley Curren picked up rushing and receiving scores on offense and had a pick six on defense. Teagon Kasperbauer threw for 212 yards and four touchdowns, going over 7,000 for his career. Brett Heese also had a 25-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown for the Harlan defense, which forced five turnovers.
No. 3 ADM 38 No. 6 Creston 7
Brevin Doll led ADM with 222 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the ground. He also added a receiving score for the Tigers.
Other Class 3A District 6
Knoxville 42 Saydel 6
KMA SPORTS CLASS 3A TOP 10
No. 2 Mount Vernon 42 No. 10 Davenport Assumption 17
No. 4 Humboldt 24 No. 7 North Polk 14
No. 5 Solon 44 Washington 0
No. 8 Nevada 17 Ballard 12
Independence 21 No. 9 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7