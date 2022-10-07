(KMAland) -- Creston, Atlantic, Harlan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton picked up wins in KMAland Iowa Class 3A Week 7 action on Friday.
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Sioux Center 29 Bishop Heelan Catholic 7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 34 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 12
MOC-Floyd Valley 14 Carroll 0
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6
No. 1 Harlan 42 No. 3 ADM 7
Find Harlan’s latest dominant performance in its full recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Atlantic 39 Knoxville 13
Tristan Hayes had 225 yards passing and four touchdowns, including 172 and four to Colton Rasmussen. Dante Hedrington added 180 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Other Class 3A District 6
No. 9 Creston 69 Saydel 0
KMA SPORTS CLASS 3A TOP 10
No. 2 Mount Vernon 49 Maquoketa 7
No. 4 Humboldt 31 Gilbert 6
No. 5 Solon 45 Fairfield 25
No. 6 West Delaware 39 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 16
No. 7 North Polk 42 Ballard 13
No. 8 Nevada 38 Algona 14
Benton 28 No. 10 Davenport Assumption 14