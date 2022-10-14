(KMAland) -- Harlan clinched another district championship while Atlantic and Sergeant Bluff-Luton were other area winners in KMAland Iowa Class 3A on Friday.
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45 Bishop Heelan Catholic 28
Sioux Center 25 Carroll 0
MOC-Floyd Valley 28 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6
No. 1 Harlan 56 No. 9 Creston 12
Aidan Hall had 75 yards receiving, 125 yards rushing and three total offensive touchdowns. The Iowa commit also returned a kick 75 yards for a touchdown.
Other Class 3A District 6
Atlantic 55 Saydel 6
No. 4 ADM 56 Knoxville 3
KMA SPORTS CLASS 3A TOP 10
No. 2 Mount Vernon 47 Central DeWitt 0
No. 8 Nevada 16 No. 3 Humboldt 8
No. 5 Solon 51 Grinnell 7
Independence 21 No. 6 West Delaware 20
No. 7 North Polk 28 Gilbert 0
No. 10 Benton 49 Maquoketa 7