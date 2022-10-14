Aidan Hall, Harlan.jpg

Aidan Hall, Harlan

(KMAland) -- Harlan clinched another district championship while Atlantic and Sergeant Bluff-Luton were other area winners in KMAland Iowa Class 3A on Friday.

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45 Bishop Heelan Catholic 28

Sioux Center 25 Carroll 0

MOC-Floyd Valley 28 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6 

No. 1 Harlan 56 No. 9 Creston 12 

Aidan Hall had 75 yards receiving, 125 yards rushing and three total offensive touchdowns. The Iowa commit also returned a kick 75 yards for a touchdown.

Other Class 3A District 6 

Atlantic 55 Saydel 6

No. 4 ADM 56 Knoxville 3

KMA SPORTS CLASS 3A TOP 10 

No. 2 Mount Vernon 47 Central DeWitt 0

No. 8 Nevada 16 No. 3 Humboldt 8

No. 5 Solon 51 Grinnell 7

Independence 21 No. 6 West Delaware 20

No. 7 North Polk 28 Gilbert 0

No. 10 Benton 49 Maquoketa 7

