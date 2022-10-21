(KMAland) -- Harlan rolled to a shutout win while Atlantic upset Creston in Class 3A football in KMAland on Friday.
Despite the loss, Creston garnered one of the four wild card playoff positions in the class. Harlan earned the top seed among the 16 playoff teams. View the playoff teams here.
Check out the full 3A rundown below.
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 25 Bishop Heelan Catholic 24
Carroll 24 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 19
Sioux Center 21 MOC-Floyd Valley 20
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6
No. 1 Harlan 49 Knoxville 0
Teagon Kasperbauer threw for 269 yards and five touchdowns, including 178 and two to Jacob Birch and 67 and two more to Aidan Hall. Cade Sears also had a receiving touchdown, and William Kenkel and Noah Schmitz rushed for scores for the Cyclones.
Atlantic 26 No. 10 Creston 21
Caden Andersen led the upset win with 215 yards and three touchdowns for the Trojans.
Other Class 3A District 6
No. 3 ADM 65 Saydel 0
KMA SPORTS CLASS 3A TOP 10
No. 2 Mount Vernon 55 Vinton-Shellsburg 6
No. 4 Solon 41 Keokuk 7
No. 7 North Polk 35 No. 5 Nevada 14
No. 6 Humboldt 31 Algona 8
No. 8 Independence 38 Center Point-Urbana 20
Central DeWitt 21 No. 9 Benton 14