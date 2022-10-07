(KMAland) -- Lewis Central rallied past Glenwood while Denison-Schleswig and Sioux City East were also winners in KMAland Iowa Class 4A and 5A on Friday.
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Denison-Schleswig 13 LeMars 7
Fort Dodge 50 Storm Lake 17
Spencer 49 No. 10 Webster City 40
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6
No. 1 Lewis Central 58 Glenwood 22
Lewis Central’s Jonathan Humpal had four rushing touchdowns and a key 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Other Class 4A District 6
Winterset 55 Thomas Jefferson 0
Dallas Center-Grimes 48 Des Moines Hoover 0
KMA SPORTS CLASS 4A TOP 10
No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock 52 Mason City 10
No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier 49 Clear Creek-Amana 0
No. 4 Carlisle 42 No. 5 Indianola 21
No. 6 Bondurant-Farrar 50 Boone 6
No. 7 Iowa City Liberty 49 Fort Madison 0
No. 8 North Scott 55 Clinton 0
No. 9 Western Dubuque 55 Waterloo East 22
KMALAND CLASS 5A
Waukee 58 Abraham Lincoln 14
Sioux City East 65 Des Moines East 16
Urbandale 62 Sioux City West 6
KMA SPORTS CLASS 5A TOP 10
No. 1 Pleasant Valley 51 No. 6 Iowa City High 21
No. 2 Dowling Catholic 51 Ames 7
No. 3 Ankeny 72 Des Moines North 0
No. 4 Southeast Polk 41 No. 5 Cedar Rapids Prairie 0
Waukee Northwest 20 No. 7 Ankeny Centennial 14
No. 8 Cedar Falls 34 Dubuque Hempstead 7
No. 9 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 44 Davenport West 0
No. 10 Linn-Mar 35 Ottumwa 7