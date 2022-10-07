Jonathan Humpal, Lewis Central.jpg

Jonathan Humpal, Lewis Central

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central rallied past Glenwood while Denison-Schleswig and Sioux City East were also winners in KMAland Iowa Class 4A and 5A on Friday.

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1 

Denison-Schleswig 13 LeMars 7

Fort Dodge 50 Storm Lake 17

Spencer 49 No. 10 Webster City 40

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6 

No. 1 Lewis Central 58 Glenwood 22 

Lewis Central’s Jonathan Humpal had four rushing touchdowns and a key 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Other Class 4A District 6

Winterset 55 Thomas Jefferson 0

Dallas Center-Grimes 48 Des Moines Hoover 0

KMA SPORTS CLASS 4A TOP 10 

No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock 52 Mason City 10

No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier 49 Clear Creek-Amana 0

No. 4 Carlisle 42 No. 5 Indianola 21

No. 6 Bondurant-Farrar 50 Boone 6

No. 7 Iowa City Liberty 49 Fort Madison 0

No. 8 North Scott 55 Clinton 0

No. 9 Western Dubuque 55 Waterloo East 22

KMALAND CLASS 5A 

Waukee 58 Abraham Lincoln 14

Sioux City East 65 Des Moines East 16

Urbandale 62 Sioux City West 6

KMA SPORTS CLASS 5A TOP 10

No. 1 Pleasant Valley 51 No. 6 Iowa City High 21

No. 2 Dowling Catholic 51 Ames 7

No. 3 Ankeny 72 Des Moines North 0

No. 4 Southeast Polk 41 No. 5 Cedar Rapids Prairie 0

Waukee Northwest 20 No. 7 Ankeny Centennial 14

No. 8 Cedar Falls 34 Dubuque Hempstead 7

No. 9 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 44 Davenport West 0

No. 10 Linn-Mar 35 Ottumwa 7

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.