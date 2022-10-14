(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City North and LeMars were among the winners in KMAland Iowa Class 4A and 5A on Friday.
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Fort Dodge 28 Denison-Schleswig 7
LeMars 38 No. 10 Spencer 28
Webster City 55 Storm Lake 7
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6
Glenwood 69 Thomas Jefferson 7
Kayden Anderson threw for 191 yards and four touchdowns while Tate Mayberry, Kellen Scott, Briten Maxwell, Nolan Mount and Tristan Meier all had rushing scores for Glenwood. Payton Longmeyer had two receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns, and Justin Poland-Molina had a scoop and score for 30 yards.
Other Class 4A District 6
No. 1 Lewis Central 41 Dallas Center-Grimes 0
Winterset 36 Des Moines Hoover 7
KMA SPORTS CLASS 4A TOP 10
No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock 35 No. 9 Western Dubuque 14
No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier 42 Newton 3
No. 4 Carlisle 49 Norwalk 28
No. 5 Bondurant-Farrar 28 No. 8 Indianola 14
No. 6 Iowa City Liberty 29 Burlington 28
No. 7 North Scott 49 Fort Madison 14
KMALAND CLASS 5A
Abraham Lincoln 10 Des Moines East 6
Sioux City North 70 Sioux City West 0
KMA SPORTS CLASS 5A TOP 10
No. 1 Pleasant Valley 49 Dubuque Senior 7
No. 2 Dowling Catholic 35 WDM Valley 3
No. 3 Ankeny 31 No. 7 Waukee Northwest 7
No. 4 Southeast Polk 42 Ankeny Centennial 16
No. 5 Cedar Falls 10 Bettendorf 7
Johnston 28 No. 6 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7
No. 8 Iowa City High 55 Davenport West 6
No. 9 Cedar Rapids Prairie 49 Iowa City West 28
No. 10 Linn-Mar 72 Davenport Central 0