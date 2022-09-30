(KMAland) -- Glenwood picked up a workmanlike win over Winterset while Lewis Central rolled and Denison-Schleswig added another win in Class 4A Week 6 action.
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Denison-Schleswig 42 Storm Lake 7
No. 10 Webster City 28 LeMars 7
Spencer 49 Fort Dodge 14
CLASS 4A DISTRICT 6
Glenwood 30 Winterset 7
Casey Godbout had 42 yards rushing two touchdowns for Glenwood in the win. Payton Longmeyer had six receptions for 84 yards, and Tristan Meier rushed for 64 yards. Renner Bardsley had four receptions for 43 yards and a touchdowns of his own for the Rams.
Other Class 4A District 6
No. 1 Lewis Central 63 Des Moines Hoover 14
Dallas Center-Grimes 48 Thomas Jefferson 0
KMA SPORTS CLASS 4A TOP 10
No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock 42 Marion 7
No. 3 Cedar Rapids Xavier 47 Pella 0
No. 4 Carlisle 42 Boone 0
No. 5 Indianola 45 Norwalk 33
No. 6 Bondurant-Farrar 70 Perry 0
No. 7 Iowa City Liberty 68 Mount Pleasant 6
No. 8 North Scott 46 Burlington 7
No. 9 Western Dubuque 38 Decorah 22