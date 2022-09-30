Sioux City West
Photo: Hudl

(KMAland) -- Sioux City West was a winner while AL, Sioux City East and Sioux City North took defeats in KMAland Class 5A action on Friday.

KMALAND CLASS 5A 

Ames 42 Abraham Lincoln 13

Waukee Northwest 17 No. 10 Sioux City East 7

Waukee 24 Sioux City North 14

Sioux City West 45 Des Moines East 40

KMA SPORTS CLASS 5A TOP 10

No. 1 Pleasant Valley 44 Bettendorf 14

No. 2 Dowling Catholic 42 Johnston 19

No. 3 Ankeny 34 WDM Valley 24

No. 4 Southeast Polk 49 No. 7 Linn-Mar 27

Cedar Falls 23 No. 5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 16

No. 6 Cedar Rapids Prairie 45 Waterloo West 14

No. 8 Iowa City High 55 Davenport North 0

No. 9 Ankeny Centennial 28 Urbandale 23

