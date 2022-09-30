(KMAland) -- Sioux City West was a winner while AL, Sioux City East and Sioux City North took defeats in KMAland Class 5A action on Friday.
KMALAND CLASS 5A
Ames 42 Abraham Lincoln 13
Waukee Northwest 17 No. 10 Sioux City East 7
Waukee 24 Sioux City North 14
Sioux City West 45 Des Moines East 40
KMA SPORTS CLASS 5A TOP 10
No. 1 Pleasant Valley 44 Bettendorf 14
No. 2 Dowling Catholic 42 Johnston 19
No. 3 Ankeny 34 WDM Valley 24
No. 4 Southeast Polk 49 No. 7 Linn-Mar 27
Cedar Falls 23 No. 5 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 16
No. 6 Cedar Rapids Prairie 45 Waterloo West 14
No. 8 Iowa City High 55 Davenport North 0
No. 9 Ankeny Centennial 28 Urbandale 23