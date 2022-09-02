(KMAland) -- AHSTW’s Luke Sternberg earned KMA hardware while Southwest Valley and St. Albert joined the Vikings in the win column to highlight Class A district play on Friday.
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
AHSTW 50 Earlham 28
AHSTW’s Luke Sternberg earned the KMA Sports Agrivision Equipment Player of the Night with 146 yards rushing, 21 yards receiving and five total offensive touchdowns. Brayden Lund added 110 yards receiving and a score, and Kyle Sternberg threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns for the Vikings. Henry Lund (11 tackles), Nick Denning (9 tackles) and Aidan Martin (8 tackles) all had big games on defense for AHSTW.
Earlham’s Brody Morrison rushed for 213 yards and a touchdown.
Southwest Valley 35 Sidney 0
St. Albert 30 Riverside 28
Kyle Irwin kicked a game-winning field goal for St. Albert in the thrilling victory. Brendan Monahan had 62 yards rushing, two touchdown receptions and an interception, and Owen Marshall threw for 237 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Falcons.
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Woodbury Central 41 Logan-Magnolia 6
Drew Kluender threw for 370 yards and three touchdowns, and Ryder Koele added three rushing touchdowns for Woodbury Central.
Nicio Adame had a nine-yard touchdown reception to account for Logan-Magnolia’s only points.
Other Class A District 8
Lawton-Bronson 65 Missouri Valley 0
Westwood 26 IKM-Manning 18
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Ogden 55 Wayne 12
Madrid 32 Belle Plaine 26 OT
Lynnville-Sully 50 North Mahaska 6