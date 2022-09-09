(KMAland) -- AHSTW, Mount Ayr, Tri-Center and Logan-Magnolia picked up district wins, and T-C’s Michael Turner was tabbed as the AgriVision Equipment Player of the Night in Class A KMAland football on Friday.
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Belle Plaine 42 Wayne 22
Madrid 32 Ogden 13
North Mahaska at Colfax-Mingo
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
AHSTW 28 Southwest Valley 0
Find the complete recap from AHSTW’s win at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Mount Ayr 41 Riverside 15
Drew Ehlen and Braydon Pierson both had two touchdown runs for Mount Ayr in the win.
Other Class A District 7
Earlham 55 Sidney 6
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Tri-Center 63 Missouri Valley 0
Michael Turner rushed for 320 yards on 21 carries, scoring on runs of 24, 37, 22, 92 and 57 yards, and he had one pick-six on the defensive side of the ball. Turner was named the Agrivision Equipment Player of the Night.
Alexis Manzo added 101 yards rushing for Missouri Valley.
Other Class A District 8
Woodbury Central 40 IKM-Manning 0
Logan-Magnolia 14 Westwood 6