(KMAland) -- AHSTW, Mount Ayr, Southwest Valley, Tri-Center, Logan-Magnolia and Riverside were all winners in KMAland Class A action on Friday evening.
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Madrid 61 Wayne 0
Ogden 53 Belle Plaine 26
No. 6 Lynnville-Sully 58 Colfax-Mingo 0
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
No. 4 AHSTW 69 Sidney 8
Gavin Newcomb had 103 yards rushing and two touchdowns while Luke Sternberg added 98 yards and two scores of his own on the ground for AHSTW. Eight different players scored touchdowns for the Vikings.
Andreas Buttry hit Michael Hensley for a touchdown pass to account for Sidney’s lone score.
No. 10 Mount Ayr 43 St. Albert 3
Jaydon Knight had a 25-yard passing touchdown, a 25-yard receiving scored, a blocked punt, three extra-point kicks, six unassisted tackles, two assisted tackles and three tackles for loss for Mount Ayr in the win.
Southwest Valley 21 Earlham 0
Check out the complete recap from Southwest Valley’s dominant defensive win at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Tri-Center 34 Lawton-Bronson 19
Michael Turner had 46 carries for 380 yards and five touchdowns to lead Tri-Center in the win.
Other Class A District 8
Logan-Magnolia 29 IKM-Manning 18
No. 3 Woodbury Central 40 Westwood 14
CLASS A NON-DISTRICT
Riverside 46 Missouri Valley 6
Grady Jeppesen had 181 yards passing and three touchdowns to lead Riverside in the win. Jaxon Gordon rushed 32 times for 114 yards and four touchdowns, and Aydan Salais and Aiden Bell combined for 142 yards receiving and had one touchdown each.
Other Class A Non-District
Columbus Junction 71 North Mahaska 14
KMA SPORTS CLASS A TOP 10
No. 1 West Hancock 31 No. 5 HMS 18
No. 2 Grundy Center 35 Nashua-Plainfield 8
No. 7 Newman Catholic 55 Lake Mills 28
No. 8 Gehlen Catholic 28 South O’Brien 20
No. 9 St. Ansgar 68 North Butler 0