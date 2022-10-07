(KMAland) -- Tri-Center lost a thriller in OT while St. Albert, Mount Ayr, Southwest Valley and AHSTW were winners in KMAland Iowa Class A Week 7 action.
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
North Mahaska 28 Wayne 22
Madrid 62 Colfax-Mingo 6
No. 6 Lynnville-Sully 40 Ogden 7
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
St. Albert 56 Sidney 23
Cael Hobbs had a 25-yard touchdown on an interception, Sam Gubbels added two rushing scores and Owen Marshall had three offensive touchdowns and an interception for St. Albert.
No. 10 Mount Ayr 34 Earlham 0
Jaixen Frost had three touchdowns passes, including two to Drew Ehlen, and Jaydon Knight picked up a rushing and receiving score for Mount Ayr.
Other Class A District 7
Southwest Valley 49 Riverside 21
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
No. 3 Woodbury Central 36 Tri-Center 34 OT
Max McGill had four rushing touchdowns and 150 yards on the ground for Woodbury Central in the tight win.
Michael Turner carried 54 times for 188 yards and four touchdowns. He also had an interception on defense.
Other Class A District 8
Lawton-Bronson 20 IKM-Manning 13
Westwood 48 Missouri Valley 16
CLASS A NON-DISTRICT
No. 4 AHSTW 40 Logan-Magnolia 0
Luke Sternberg rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns while Kyle Sternberg threw for 223 yards and three scores. Nick Denning picked up three interceptions and 11 tackles on defense and had a touchdown reception on offense.
Other Class A Non-District
Belle Plaine 42 Pekin 7
KMA SPORTS CLASS A TOP 10
No. 1 West Hancock 32 No. 9 St. Ansgar 0
No. 2 Grundy Center 56 BCLUW 6
No. 5 HMS 55 Hinton 20
No. 7 Newman Catholic def. West Fork via forfeit
No. 8 Gehlen Catholic 60 MMCRU 20