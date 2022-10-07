Nick Denning & Luke Sternberg, AHSTW.jpg

(KMAland) -- Tri-Center lost a thriller in OT while St. Albert, Mount Ayr, Southwest Valley and AHSTW were winners in KMAland Iowa Class A Week 7 action.

CLASS A DISTRICT 6

North Mahaska 28 Wayne 22

Madrid 62 Colfax-Mingo 6

No. 6 Lynnville-Sully 40 Ogden 7

CLASS A DISTRICT 7 

St. Albert 56 Sidney 23 

Cael Hobbs had a 25-yard touchdown on an interception, Sam Gubbels added two rushing scores and Owen Marshall had three offensive touchdowns and an interception for St. Albert. 

No. 10 Mount Ayr 34 Earlham 0 

Jaixen Frost had three touchdowns passes, including two to Drew Ehlen, and Jaydon Knight picked up a rushing and receiving score for Mount Ayr.

Other Class A District 7 

Southwest Valley 49 Riverside 21

CLASS A DISTRICT 8 

No. 3 Woodbury Central 36 Tri-Center 34 OT 

Max McGill had four rushing touchdowns and 150 yards on the ground for Woodbury Central in the tight win.

Michael Turner carried 54 times for 188 yards and four touchdowns. He also had an interception on defense.

Other Class A District 8 

Lawton-Bronson 20 IKM-Manning 13

Westwood 48 Missouri Valley 16

CLASS A NON-DISTRICT 

No. 4 AHSTW 40 Logan-Magnolia 0 

Luke Sternberg rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns while Kyle Sternberg threw for 223 yards and three scores. Nick Denning picked up three interceptions and 11 tackles on defense and had a touchdown reception on offense.

Other Class A Non-District 

Belle Plaine 42 Pekin 7

KMA SPORTS CLASS A TOP 10 

No. 1 West Hancock 32 No. 9 St. Ansgar 0

No. 2 Grundy Center 56 BCLUW 6

No. 5 HMS 55 Hinton 20

No. 7 Newman Catholic def. West Fork via forfeit

No. 8 Gehlen Catholic 60 MMCRU 20

