(KMAland) -- AHSTW, Mount Ayr, Tri-Center and Logan-Magnolia all grabbed victories in KMAland Class A action on Friday.
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Colfax-Mingo 33 Wayne 22
Madrid 49 North Mahaska 8
No. 6 Lynnville-Sully 55 Belle Plaine 14
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
No. 3 AHSTW 52 St. Albert 10
Luke Sternberg had 274 yards rushing and three touchdowns for AHSTW in the win. Kyle Sternberg added 153 yards passing and four touchdowns with two to Nick Denning and one each to Brayden Lund and Ryan Wedemeyer.
Owen Marshall had a touchdown and Kyle Irwin kicked a 31-yard field goal for St. Albert.
No. 10 Mount Ayr 33 Southwest Valley 14
Find the complete recap from a big Mount Ayr victory at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Earlham 42 Riverside 14
Brody Morrison had 320 yards rushing and five touchdowns to lead Earlham, which clinched a playoff berth with the win.
Riverside freshman Jaxon Gordon had 90 yards rushing, and Ayden Salais finished with 125 yards receiving and a 66-yard touchdown grab.
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Tri-Center 40 Westwood 29
Tri-Center’s Michael Turner had another big night with 34 carries for 324 yards and three touchdowns. The Trojans clinched the No. 3 spot in the district with the victory.
Other Class A District 8
No. 4 Woodbury Central 56 Missouri Valley 14
Logan-Magnolia 48 Lawton-Bronson 13
CLASS A NON-DISTRICT
MMCRU 49 Sidney 6
Ogden 39 IKM-Manning 20
KMA SPORTS CLASS A TOP 10
No. 1 West Hancock 52 North Butler 0
No. 2 Grundy Center 42 North Tama 0
No. 5 HMS 41 Akron-Westfield 8
No. 7 Newman Catholic 49 North Union 27
No. 8 Gehlen Catholic 44 Alta-Aurelia 14
No. 9 Wapsie Valley 52 BCLUW 6