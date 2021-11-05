Teagon Kasperbauer, Harlan.jpg

Teagon Kasperbauer, Harlan

(KMAland) -- Harlan, Lewis Central and Winterset are all moving to the UNI-Dome. Check out the full rundown from Iowa high school state quarterfinal action below.

A: Woodbury Central 26 Logan-Magnolia 7 

Dallas Kluender, Woodbury Central.jpg

Dallas Kluender, Woodbury Central

Dallas Kluender threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns to lead Woodbury Central in the win.

1A: West Sioux 31 Underwood 14

Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

3A: Harlan 38 Nevada 0 

The Harlan defense was dominant and allowed just 113 total yards in the shutout win. Teagon Kasperbauer had 203 yards passing and three touchdowns and rushed for another score to lead the Cyclones offense. Aidan Hall added 109 total yards and a score, and Joey Moser posted 80 receiving yards and a touchdown of his own.

4A: Lewis Central 35 Indianola 21 

Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

4A: Winterset 28 Decorah 19 

Dawson Forgy, Winterset.jpg

Dawson Forgy, Winterset

Dawson Forgy had 27 carries for 259 yards and four touchdowns to send Winterset to the win.

View all Iowa quarterfinal scores below.

Iowa Class A State Quarterfinals

Woodbury Central 26 Logan-Magnolia 7

West Hancock 27 HMS 0

East Buchanan 12 Wapsie Valley 0

Grundy Center 28 North Tama 7

Iowa Class 1A State Quarterfinals 

West Sioux 31 Underwood 14

Van Meter 31 ACGC 13

Dike-New Hartford 38 Sigourney-Keota 14

Beckman Catholic 35 MFL MarMac 6

Iowa Class 2A State Quarterfinals 

West Lyon 24 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 7

Southeast Valley 34 OABCIG 28

Williamsburg 32 West Marshall 6

Waukon 28 North Fayette Valley 14

Iowa Class 3A State Quarterfinals 

Harlan 38 Nevada 0

Solon 23 West Delaware 19

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 50 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14

Humboldt 42 Independence 21

Iowa Class 4A State Quarterfinals 

Lewis Central 35 Indianola 21

Cedar Rapids Xavier 24 Webster City 13

Waverly-Shell Rock 36 Bondurant-Farrar 25

Winterset 28 Decorah 19

Iowa Class 5A State Quarterfinals 

Ankeny 37 Cedar Rapids Prairie 7

WDM Valley 40 Pleasant Valley 14

Southeast Polk 38 Dowling Catholic 28

Iowa City High 32 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 13

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.