(KMAland) -- Harlan, Lewis Central and Winterset are all moving to the UNI-Dome. Check out the full rundown from Iowa high school state quarterfinal action below.
A: Woodbury Central 26 Logan-Magnolia 7
Dallas Kluender threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns to lead Woodbury Central in the win.
1A: West Sioux 31 Underwood 14
3A: Harlan 38 Nevada 0
The Harlan defense was dominant and allowed just 113 total yards in the shutout win. Teagon Kasperbauer had 203 yards passing and three touchdowns and rushed for another score to lead the Cyclones offense. Aidan Hall added 109 total yards and a score, and Joey Moser posted 80 receiving yards and a touchdown of his own.
4A: Lewis Central 35 Indianola 21
4A: Winterset 28 Decorah 19
Dawson Forgy had 27 carries for 259 yards and four touchdowns to send Winterset to the win.
View all Iowa quarterfinal scores below.
Iowa Class A State Quarterfinals
Woodbury Central 26 Logan-Magnolia 7
West Hancock 27 HMS 0
East Buchanan 12 Wapsie Valley 0
Grundy Center 28 North Tama 7
Iowa Class 1A State Quarterfinals
West Sioux 31 Underwood 14
Van Meter 31 ACGC 13
Dike-New Hartford 38 Sigourney-Keota 14
Beckman Catholic 35 MFL MarMac 6
Iowa Class 2A State Quarterfinals
West Lyon 24 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 7
Southeast Valley 34 OABCIG 28
Williamsburg 32 West Marshall 6
Waukon 28 North Fayette Valley 14
Iowa Class 3A State Quarterfinals
Harlan 38 Nevada 0
Solon 23 West Delaware 19
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 50 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14
Humboldt 42 Independence 21
Iowa Class 4A State Quarterfinals
Lewis Central 35 Indianola 21
Cedar Rapids Xavier 24 Webster City 13
Waverly-Shell Rock 36 Bondurant-Farrar 25
Winterset 28 Decorah 19
Iowa Class 5A State Quarterfinals
Ankeny 37 Cedar Rapids Prairie 7
WDM Valley 40 Pleasant Valley 14
Southeast Polk 38 Dowling Catholic 28
Iowa City High 32 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 13