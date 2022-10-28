(KMAland) -- Harlan, Lewis Central and Glenwood are all among the final eight in their respective class after wins on Friday evening in KMAland Iowa Large Class football.
IOWA CLASS 3A STATE FIRST ROUND
Pod A
No. 1 Harlan 42 MOC-Floyd Valley 7
Aidan Hall had three first-half touchdowns on a 46-yard touchdown run and touchdown receptions of 24 and 26 yards to lead Harlan in the win. The Cyclones had 250 first-half yards while holding MOC-Floyd Valley to just eight. Teagon Kasperbauer added 185 yards passing and three touchdowns.
Other Pod A
No. 7 Nevada 10 Sioux Center 7
Pod B
No. 2 Mount Vernon 23 No. 9 Central DeWitt 9
No. 4 Solon 42 No. 10 West Delaware 18
Pod C
No. 6 Humboldt 39 Hampton-Dumont/CAL 0
No. 8 Independence 20 Benton 17
Pod D
No. 5 North Polk 52 Creston 20
Brady Miller had 101 yards rushing and three touchdowns for North Polk in the victory.
Other Pod D
No. 3 ADM 56 Grinnell 0
IOWA CLASS 4A STATE FIRST ROUND
Pod A
No. 3 Xavier 44 Cedar Rapids Washington 7
No. 8 Indianola 35 No. 5 Bondurant-Farrar 13
Pod B
No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock 49 Fort Madison 7
No. 7 North Scott 38 No. 9 Epworth, Western Dubuque 15
Pod C
No. 1 Lewis Central 57 LeMars 7
Braylon Kammrad earned AgriVision Equipment Player of the Night honors, throwing for 305 yards and six touchdowns. Lual Maker had 90 yards receiving and two scores while Curtis Witte added 132 and two touchdowns of his own. Boston Hensley had a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the win.
Other Pod C
Glenwood 38 Spencer 26
Pod D
No. 6 Iowa City Liberty 24 No. 10 Webster City 14
No. 4 Carlisle 48 Newton 28
IOWA CLASS 5A STATE FIRST ROUND
Pod A
No. 2 Dowling Catholic 35 Davenport West 0
No. 9 Waukee Northwest 9 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0
Pod B
No. 4 Southeast Polk 49 Ames 3
No. 8 Cedar Rapids Prairie 50 No. 7 Linn-Mar 28
Pod C
No. 3 Ankeny 17 Sioux City East 0
No. 10 Johnston 38 No. 6 Iowa City High 31 OT
Pod D
WDM Valley 15 No. 1 Pleasant Valley 10
No. 5 Cedar Falls 14 Ankeny Centennial 10