(KMAland) -- Teagon Kasperbauer had another record-breaking night while LC, Atlantic, Creston, AL, Denison-Schleswig, SC North, LeMars and SC East were also winners in KMAland Large Class 11-Player on Friday.
KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
3A No. 1 Harlan 49 Glenwood 14
Teagon Kasperbauer threw for 460 yards and six touchdowns, breaking his own school record for yards in a game. He also broke Joel Osborn’s career touchdown passes record. Cade Sears had 191 yards and three touchdowns, Aidan Hall added three grabs and 123 yards and a score and Jacob Birch had two touchdowns among seven catches for 103 yards.
Glenwood’s Kayden Anderson had 210 yards passing and two touchdowns, including one each to Renner Bardsley and Cody Krause.
4A No. 1 Lewis Central 34 4A No. 6 Indianola 16
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other KMAland Iowa 11-Player Non-District
Atlantic 15 Ballard 12
3A No. 8 Creston 40 Gilbert 36
Abraham Lincoln 36 Sioux City West 0
Denison-Schleswig 41 Thomas Jefferson 0
Sioux City North 22 Bishop Heelan Catholic 14
LeMars 24 MOC-Floyd Valley 22
Sioux City East 42 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14
KMALAND IOWA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT NON-DISTRICT
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 19 Algona 7
Spencer 29 Sioux Center 7
Carroll 63 Storm Lake 14
Newton 44 Saydel 0
ADM 42 Winterset 14
Fairfield 29 Knoxville 28
Perry 27 Des Moines Hoover 21
Norwalk 42 Dallas Center-Grimes 28
Webster City 49 Mason City 14
Fort Dodge 37 Marshalltown 23