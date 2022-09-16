Teagon Kasperbauer, Jacob Birch, Aidan Hall, Harlan.jpg

Teagon Kasperbauer, Jacob Birch, Aidan Hall, Harlan

(KMAland) -- Teagon Kasperbauer had another record-breaking night while LC, Atlantic, Creston, AL, Denison-Schleswig, SC North, LeMars and SC East were also winners in KMAland Large Class 11-Player on Friday.

KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT 

3A No. 1 Harlan 49 Glenwood 14 

Teagon Kasperbauer threw for 460 yards and six touchdowns, breaking his own school record for yards in a game. He also broke Joel Osborn’s career touchdown passes record. Cade Sears had 191 yards and three touchdowns, Aidan Hall added three grabs and 123 yards and a score and Jacob Birch had two touchdowns among seven catches for 103 yards.

Glenwood’s Kayden Anderson had 210 yards passing and two touchdowns, including one each to Renner Bardsley and Cody Krause.

4A No. 1 Lewis Central 34 4A No. 6 Indianola 16 

Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Other KMAland Iowa 11-Player Non-District

Atlantic 15 Ballard 12

3A No. 8 Creston 40 Gilbert 36

Abraham Lincoln 36 Sioux City West 0

Denison-Schleswig 41 Thomas Jefferson 0

Sioux City North 22 Bishop Heelan Catholic 14

LeMars 24 MOC-Floyd Valley 22

Sioux City East 42 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14

KMALAND IOWA AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT NON-DISTRICT

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 19 Algona 7

Spencer 29 Sioux Center 7

Carroll 63 Storm Lake 14

Newton 44 Saydel 0

ADM 42 Winterset 14

Fairfield 29 Knoxville 28

Perry 27 Des Moines Hoover 21

Norwalk 42 Dallas Center-Grimes 28

Webster City 49 Mason City 14

Fort Dodge 37 Marshalltown 23

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.