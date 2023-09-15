(KMAland) -- TJ won the battle of Council Bluffs by mere inches while Glenwood came back to beat Denison-Schleswig, Harlan downed Sergeant Bluff-Luton and more in KMAland Iowa non-district football on Friday.
Check out the full Week 4 rundown below.
KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Glenwood 28 Denison-Schleswig 14
Trent Patton had three rushing touchdowns to lead Glenwood in the come-from-behind win. The Rams scored the final 22 points of the game.
Bondurant-Farrar 36 Lewis Central 26
Titus Cram had two rushing touchdowns and a key pick-six for Bondurant-Farrar in the win. Cram finished with 99 yards rushing and 25 yards receiving.
Harlan 42 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6
Cade Sears had 159 yards receiving and two touchdowns from Will Arkfeld, who had 297 yards passing and three touchdowns for Harlan. Jozef Reisz grabbed 90 yards worth of receiving, and Noah Schmitz had 71 yards rushing and a touchdown. Matthew Sorfonden led the Cyclones with two rushing touchdowns, three tackles for loss and a sack.
Scott Dickson hit a pair of field goals for Sergeant Bluff-Luton, including a 42-yarder.
Thomas Jefferson 28 Abraham Lincoln 27
Victor Atupra had a 91-yard receiving touchdown and two interceptions for Thomas Jefferson, which held Abraham Lincoln out of the end zone on the final play to secure the win.
Other KMAland Iowa 11-Player Non-District
Winterset 21 Atlantic 0
Creston 50 Carroll 21
Panorama 35 Wayne 6
MOC-Floyd Valley 18 LeMars 13
Sioux City East 26 Sioux City North 23 (OT)
AREA DISTRICT IOWA 11-PLAYER
Woodbury Central 43 Gehlen Catholic 14
Algona 53 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 20
Sioux Center 35 Spencer 14
Knoxville 50 Des Moines Hoover 0
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 24 Nevada 21
Storm Lake 56 Perry 31
Fort Dodge 45 Waterloo East 27
Ballard 24 Dallas Center-Grimes 0
ADM 47 Norwalk 14