(KMAland) -- AHSTW and Underwood moved to the state quarterfinals in their respective class on Friday night to highlight KMAland Iowa Small Class 11-Player action.

IOWA CLASS A STATE SECOND ROUND 

Pod A 

No. 5 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46 Hinton 27

No. 4 Woodbury Central 48 No. 8 Gehlen Catholic 7

Pod B 

North Linn 28 No. 7 Newman Catholic 14

No. 1 West Hancock 16 No. 9 Wapsie Valley 9

Pod C 

East Buchanan 57 Alburnett 21

No. 2 Grundy Center 41 Columbus Community 7

Pod D 

No. 3 AHSTW 35 Southwest Valley 14 

AHSTW moved to 10-0 and into the state quarterfinals with another win over their A-7 counterpart. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

No. 6 Lynnville-Sully 62 No. 10 Mount Ayr 33 

Jaixen Frost threw four touchdowns, including three to Jaydon Knight, for Mount Ay win the defeat. 

IOWA CLASS 1A STATE SECOND ROUND 

Pod A 

Western Christian 49 No. 6 Aplington-Parkersburg 27

No. 4 West Sioux 45 No. 5 Kuemper Catholic 7

Pod B 

No. 7 MFL Mar-Mac 28 Dike-New Hartford 6

No. 3 West Branch 27 Columbus Catholic 14

Pod C 

No. 9 Sigourney/Keota 20 No. 8 Mediapolis 14 OT

No. 1 Van Meter 42 Woodward-Granger 0

Pod D 

No. 2 Underwood 62 ACGC 14

Alex Ravlin threw for 387 yards and six touchdowns for Underwood in the victory. Ravlin found Mason Boothby four times for 157 yards and three scores. Jack Vanfossan also had 132 yards receiving and a touchdown, and Maddox Nelson added 69 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Eagles.

Other Pod D 

No. 10 Pella Christian 38 South Hamilton 30

IOWA CLASS 2A STATE SECOND ROUND 

Pod A 

No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 42 Clarinda 16  

Clarinda had their season come to a finish against the top-ranked Lions. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Other Pod A 

No. 6 West Lyon 43 No. 9 Greene County 7

Pod B

No. 5 OABCIG 34 No. 7 Osage 22

No. 4 Spirit Lake 43 Clear Lake 21

Pod C 

Crestwood, Cresco 20 No. 8 Waukon 18

No. 10 Wahlert Catholic 21 No. 3 West Marshall 14

Pod D 

Centerville 28 Monticello 27

No. 2 Williamsburg 63 Mid-Prairie, Wellman 7

