(KMAland) -- AHSTW and Underwood moved to the state quarterfinals in their respective class on Friday night to highlight KMAland Iowa Small Class 11-Player action.
IOWA CLASS A STATE SECOND ROUND
Pod A
No. 5 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46 Hinton 27
No. 4 Woodbury Central 48 No. 8 Gehlen Catholic 7
Pod B
North Linn 28 No. 7 Newman Catholic 14
No. 1 West Hancock 16 No. 9 Wapsie Valley 9
Pod C
East Buchanan 57 Alburnett 21
No. 2 Grundy Center 41 Columbus Community 7
Pod D
No. 3 AHSTW 35 Southwest Valley 14
AHSTW moved to 10-0 and into the state quarterfinals with another win over their A-7 counterpart. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
No. 6 Lynnville-Sully 62 No. 10 Mount Ayr 33
Jaixen Frost threw four touchdowns, including three to Jaydon Knight, for Mount Ay win the defeat.
IOWA CLASS 1A STATE SECOND ROUND
Pod A
Western Christian 49 No. 6 Aplington-Parkersburg 27
No. 4 West Sioux 45 No. 5 Kuemper Catholic 7
Pod B
No. 7 MFL Mar-Mac 28 Dike-New Hartford 6
No. 3 West Branch 27 Columbus Catholic 14
Pod C
No. 9 Sigourney/Keota 20 No. 8 Mediapolis 14 OT
No. 1 Van Meter 42 Woodward-Granger 0
Pod D
No. 2 Underwood 62 ACGC 14
Alex Ravlin threw for 387 yards and six touchdowns for Underwood in the victory. Ravlin found Mason Boothby four times for 157 yards and three scores. Jack Vanfossan also had 132 yards receiving and a touchdown, and Maddox Nelson added 69 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Eagles.
Other Pod D
No. 10 Pella Christian 38 South Hamilton 30
IOWA CLASS 2A STATE SECOND ROUND
Pod A
No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 42 Clarinda 16
Clarinda had their season come to a finish against the top-ranked Lions. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Pod A
No. 6 West Lyon 43 No. 9 Greene County 7
Pod B
No. 5 OABCIG 34 No. 7 Osage 22
No. 4 Spirit Lake 43 Clear Lake 21
Pod C
Crestwood, Cresco 20 No. 8 Waukon 18
No. 10 Wahlert Catholic 21 No. 3 West Marshall 14
Pod D
Centerville 28 Monticello 27
No. 2 Williamsburg 63 Mid-Prairie, Wellman 7