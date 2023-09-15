(KMAland) -- Shenandoah rolled to a second straight win, Treynor picked up another rout, Central Decatur knocked off Mount Ayr, IKM-Manning came back to beat Riverside, Tri-Center pitched another shutout and more from small class 11-player on Friday in KMAland.
Check out the full rundown from Week 4 below.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
Shenandoah 53 Missouri Valley 6
Jade Spangler threw for 228 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 129 and another touchdown to lead Shenandoah. Brody Cullin had 91 yards and two touchdowns receiving, and Ethan Laughlin and Cole Graham also had touchdown receptions. On the ground, Jayden Dickerson picked up 92 yards and a 52-yard touchdown.
Treynor 46 Red Oak 6
Ben Casey had 236 yards passing and two touchdowns and also rushed for two scores to lead Treynor. Peter Young had a key pick-six for the Cardinals in the win.
Underwood 28 AHSTW 12
Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT 7
Van Meter 56 Clarinda 22
Find the complete recap from Ethan Hewett at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Other Class 2A District 7
Clarke 40 Centerville 28
Interstate 35 24 Chariton 6
IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 6
Central Decatur 31 Mount Ayr 14
Kale Rockhold had two receiving and one rushing touchdown and kicked a field goal for Central Decatur.
Other Iowa Class A District 6
Martensdale-St. Marys 22 North Mahaska 14
Madrid 27 Lynnville-Sully 9
IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 7
IKM-Manning 38 Riverside 37
Ben Langel had five rushing touchdowns, and Davis Rasmussen had 95 yards rushing, the game-winning touchdown and 55 yards receiving for IKM-Manning.
Other Iowa Class A District 7
Earlham 60 Southwest Valley 14
ACGC 35 South Central Calhoun 21
IOWA CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Kingsley-Pierson 47 St. Albert 29
Beau Goodwin had 246 yards passing, 156 yards rushing and five offensive touchdowns for Kingsley-Pierson in the win.
Tri-Center 24 Westwood 0
Carter Kunze had 214 yards rushing, and Tri-Center finished their second consecutive shutout.
Other Iowa Class A District 8
Logan-Magnolia 40 West Monona 0
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7
Woodward-Granger 46 Nodaway Valley 0
Ogden 29 Grand View Christian 14
South Hamilton 56 West Central Valley 8
IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8
Kuemper Catholic 42 Roland-Story 7
Des Moines Christian 52 Southeast Valley 12
Greene County 41 Saydel 0