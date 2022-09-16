(KMAland) -- Lo-Ma won a thriller, Riverside rolled and Treynor, Underwood and SW Valley all pitched shutouts in KMAland small class 11-player action on Friday.
CLASS A DISTRICT 6
No. 6 Lynnville-Sully 51 Wayne 0
Ogden 49 North Mahaska 0
Belle Plaine 66 Colfax-Mingo 7
CLASS A DISTRICT 7
Riverside 47 Sidney 16
Ayden Salais had seven receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns while Grady Jeppesen threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns to lead Riverside. Kyler Rieken added 132 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground and had a pick six on defense. Landyn Schoenrock, Brady Zimmerman and Kellen Oliver all had interceptions of their own for the Bulldogs.
No. 10 AHSTW 41 No. 4 Mount Ayr 13
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Southwest Valley 14 St. Albert 0
Isaac Currin and Wyatt Mendenhall both scored touchdowns, and Bradlee Grantz converted a two-point conversion for Southwest Valley.
CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Logan-Magnolia 29 Tri-Center 26
Logan-Magnolia’s Nicio Adame had two receptions for 69 yards, scoring touchdowns on both grabs, including the game-winner with under a minute to play. Evan Roden added a 95-yard pick six for the Panthers.
Michael Turner led Tri-Center with 205 yards rushing and an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Other Class A District 8
IKM-Manning 56 Missouri Valley 6
Westwood 29 Lawton-Bronson 23
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6
Central Decatur 56 Cardinal 20
Pella Christian 45 Van Buren County 0
Sigourney-Keota 35 Pleasantville 13
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7
Interstate 35, Truro 35 Nodaway Valley 0
ACGC 28 West Central Valley 26
No. 1 Van Meter 69 Panorama 3
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 8
No. 2 Underwood 55 East Sac County 0
Alex Ravlin had another strong performance, throwing for 237 yards and three touchdowns for Underwood in the win. Maddox Nelson had 93 yards receiving, two receiving touchdowns and an interception while Mason Boothby had a touchdown receptions and two interceptions on defense.
Treynor 48 West Monona 0
Kayden Dirks threw for 204 yards and a touchdown, finding Karson Elwood five times for 90 yards and the score to lead Treynor in the win.
Other 1A District 8
No. 4 Kuemper Catholic 55 MVAOCOU 12
OTHER SMALL CLASS 11-PLAYER
Madrid 42 Earlham 13
Class A No. 3 Woodbury Central 41 Akron-Westfield 7
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 19 Algona 7