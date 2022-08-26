(KMAland) -- Tate Mayberry lifted Glenwood while Abraham Lincoln won the battle of Council Bluffs in KMAland Large Class 11-Player on Friday.

Glenwood 43 Atlantic 27 

Tate Mayberry had a big night for Glenwood in the win, finishing with three rushing touchdowns. 

Abraham Lincoln 22 Thomas Jefferson 6 

Etienne Higgins threw for 140 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 52 yards to lead Abraham Lincoln in the win. 

Other KMAland Large Class 11-Player Scores 

Carroll 28 Denison-Schleswig 0

Sioux City East 35 Bishop Heelan Catholic 3

LeMars 17 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14

Des Moines Lincoln 49 Sioux City West 12

MOC-Floyd Valley 42 Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 52 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7

ADM 43 Gilbert 14

Newton 39 Knoxville 17

Humboldt 10 Webster City 0

Mason City 35 Fort Dodge 30

Estherville-Lincoln Central 35 Storm Lake 0

Spirit Lake 27 Spencer 16

Des Moines North 30 Des Moines Hoover 6

Carlisle 35 Winterset 18

North Polk 20 Dallas Center-Grimes 16

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.