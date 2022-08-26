(KMAland) -- Tate Mayberry lifted Glenwood while Abraham Lincoln won the battle of Council Bluffs in KMAland Large Class 11-Player on Friday.
Glenwood 43 Atlantic 27
Tate Mayberry had a big night for Glenwood in the win, finishing with three rushing touchdowns.
Abraham Lincoln 22 Thomas Jefferson 6
Etienne Higgins threw for 140 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 52 yards to lead Abraham Lincoln in the win.
Other KMAland Large Class 11-Player Scores
Carroll 28 Denison-Schleswig 0
Sioux City East 35 Bishop Heelan Catholic 3
LeMars 17 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14
Des Moines Lincoln 49 Sioux City West 12
MOC-Floyd Valley 42 Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 52 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7
ADM 43 Gilbert 14
Newton 39 Knoxville 17
Humboldt 10 Webster City 0
Mason City 35 Fort Dodge 30
Estherville-Lincoln Central 35 Storm Lake 0
Spirit Lake 27 Spencer 16
Des Moines North 30 Des Moines Hoover 6
Carlisle 35 Winterset 18
North Polk 20 Dallas Center-Grimes 16