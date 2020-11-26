(KMAland) -- For the third year, KMA Sports is honoring some of the top linemen from the area’s football season.
Seniors Kale Pevestorf and Jacob Schechinger and junior Easton Eledge are this year’s winners of the top award, although there were plenty of other top candidates in a season filled with some of the state’s top linemen.
The stories of our winners:
KMAland 8-Player Lineman of the Year — Kale Pevestorf, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard
It’s not often the most well-known unit for one of the state’s top teams is on the offensive line. That was certainly the case, though, at Coon Rapids-Bayard heading into the 2020 season.
The Crusaders returned some of the state’s top linemen, and one of those living up to that reputation was Pevestorf.
“We practiced hard and became really good off the line,” Pevestorf told KMA Sports. “We were able to push a lot of people around. We were kind of known to be good up front.”
Coon Rapids-Bayard kept the ball on the ground, offensively, relying on Pevestorf and the other members of a veteran line. They rushed for 2,447 yards in just eight games, averaging nearly 7.5 yards per carry.
“Everyone comes in and works hard everyday,” Pevestorf said. “We were all seniors (up front) so we knew what we had to do. We bought into the process and came into work hard and learn everyday.”
Pevestorf was also one of the top run-stoppers in the area, finishing his season with a team-high 58.0 total tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss and 11.0 sacks.
“Every time I went out there I worked hard and didn’t take a play off,” he said.

Previous KMAland 8-Player Lineman of the Year Winners
2019: Tommy Wilson, Sidney
2018: Tommy Wilson, Sidney
KMAland A/1A/2A Lineman of the Year: Easton Eledge, Junior, Underwood
The 6-foot-3, 290-pound standout helped the Eagles put together one of the state’s most explosive offenses.
Underwood ranked third in Class 1A with 40.9 points per game behind an impressively balanced offense that rushed for 2,198 yards and threw for 2,016.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better experience with my coaches and teammates,” Eledge said. “We were very close. It creates a brotherhood.”
The Eagles rushed for 5.7 yards per carry and were the only Class 1A school to rush and pass for over 2,000 yards.
“Two of our linemen were not really experienced this year,” Eledge said. “I was just trying to teach some of the other guys what to do. They really showed they can play some ball.”
Eledge added a strong season defensively with 27.0 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He was especially proud of his and his team’s performance in a dominant win over Treynor.
“That, as a whole, was the best we played all year,” he said.

Previous KMAland A/1A/2A Lineman of the Year Winners
2019: Kristian Martens, Treynor
**The Lineman of the Year split into small school and large school in 2019.**
KMAland Class 3A/4A Lineman of the Year: Jacob Schechinger, Senior, Harlan
While the Harlan offense got plenty of headlines from their youthful skill players, Schechinger and a veteran line paved the way for this year’s success.
“In the beginning of the year, there were a lot of doubters,” Schechinger said. “We really came together as a team this year, and we proved a lot of people wrong.”
Harlan’s season is well-chronicled, as they went through the regular season and postseason undefeated before a defeat to North Scott in the Class 3A championship.
“Being named a captain this year, I took it seriously,” Schechinger added. “Let’s make these backs have a heck of a year, and that was up to them, too. Mason (Griffith), Brendan (Bartley) and William (Kenkel) ran hard this year and made us look good, too.”
While the Cyclones did run for nearly 1,700 yards, they also led Class 3A with 2,621 passing yards. That came behind sophomore quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer, who made sure his linemen were well-fed.
“He got on our good side and decided to buy the linemen DQ each week,” Schechinger said. “He gave us a little incentive to block for him. We were really impressed with Teagon and loved blocking for him.”
Of course, in Harlan you’re mostly judged on where your team finishes more than anything. Schechinger, who had 24.0 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks on defense, says it was great to get the Cyclones back to the Dome.
“In first grade, you’re dreaming and thinking of getting to the championship in high school,” Schechinger said. “I think it’s just super neat my senior year I got to play in the Dome and for the championship.”

Previous KMAland 3A/4A Lineman of the Year Winners
2019: Logan Jones, Lewis Central
**The Lineman of the Year split into small school and large school in 2019.**
Previous KMAland 11-Man Lineman of the Year Winners
2018: Logan Jones, Lewis Central
