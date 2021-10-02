(KMAland) -- East Atchison, Worth County and Maryville were among KMAland Missouri winners in week six football.
East Atchison 58 Mound City 6
Kaylin Merriweather had four touchdowns, and Josh Smith added three scores of his own for East Atchison in the victory.
King City 74 Rock Port 0
Landon Wells carried seven times for 112 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 63 yards to lead King City. Parker Muff added 81 yards rushing and two touchdowns on just five carries.
Worth County 56 Orrick 8
Alex Rinehart went for 209 yards on the ground, scoring a pair of touchdowns, and added a 32-yards receiving score for Worth County. Aydan Gladstone posted 108 yards passing and four touchdowns and had a scoop and score on defense. Dylan McIntyre finished with three catches for 80 yards and two scores, and Levi Cassavaugh ran for 99 yards and a touchdown.
Maryville 47 Benton 12
Connor Drake finished with 103 yards passing and two touchdowns and picked up a rushing score in the Maryville win.
View all KMAland Missouri football scores from Friday below.
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER
East Atchison 58 Mound City 6
King City 74 Rock Port 0
Nodaway Valley 58 DeKalb 6
Platte Valley 62 Southwest Livingston 8
South Holt 72 Stewartsville-Osborn 20
Stanberry 55 North Andrew 12
Worth County 56 Orrick 8
Bishop LeBlond 44 Kansas City East Christian 27
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville 47 Benton 12
Savannah 51 Cameron 23
Lafayette 35 Chillicothe 34
St. Pius X 46 St. James Academy 2 (NC)
KMALAND MISSOURI AREA 11-PLAYER DISTRICT
Brookfield 14 Monroe City 6
Macon 42 South Shelby 26
Palmyra 41 Clark County 0
Polo 30 Trenton 20